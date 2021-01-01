Grab your mask and get skating!
PENDLETON — The Ice Rink at Roy Raley Park is open! From noon to 8 p.m., all week long, your family can skate for $4 per person, including skate rental. This year, Pendleton Parks and Rec is following COVID-19 guidelines, so a face mask is required and rink capacity is limited to 50 people. Skates are disinfected between skaters. Bring your kids for a figure-eight on the nice, smooth ice! The rink typically remains open into mid-February. Check PP&R’s Facebook page for the latest info or call 541-276-8100.
Would your family like to get REC’D?
HERMISTON — For a $10 fee, Hermiston Parks & Rec will drop off a kit to your home, full of fun, recreational activities for the family. Each “Get REC’D” kit contains a snack for all, one craft, one sport, and two additional activities. Pick a weekend and enjoy! Deliveries (restricted to Hermiston addresses) are made on Thursday and picked up on Monday. Kits may include popcorn, goldfish crackers, Giant Yahtzee, basketballs, corn hole boards and bags, Nerf guns and supplies for a Nerf war, Frisbees, and more. Requests are taken, but not guaranteed. Find out more online under Activities & Recreation at www.hermistonrecreation.com/parksrec.
Pendleton Library hosts tales and trivia
PENDLETON — While the library remains closed, they are still offering plenty of online activities. Storytime videos go live Facebook each Thursday at 10:15 a.m. On Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m., teens and adults can compete in Pop Culture Trivia, also on Facebook Live. Take-home Crafternoons continue every Tuesday, with free craft kits available out front at 4:15 p.m. — January crafts will have a winter theme. The library will also host a Triple P parenting class via Zoom on “Dealing with Disobedience” offered Friday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. For details, check the library’s Facebook page or call 541-667-5018.
Circle of Parents doubles down
HERMISTON — In January, Circle of Parents will increase their meetings to twice a month. Each meeting provides a friendly, supportive environment led by parents, where anyone can talk about the successes and challenges of raising children. Using Triple P parenting tips, the group offers a toolbox of ideas. Parents and caregivers with children of all ages can join anytime. Due to COVID-19, no child care or food is currently provided. The group will meet on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, Jan. 14 and 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For location, call 541-371-4162 or 541-371-4559.
