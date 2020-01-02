Daddy-Daughter, Mother-Son dances coming soon
PENDLETON — Parents, sign-up soon for next month’s Daddy-Daughter and Mother-Son dances. The Daddy Daughter Dance at the Pendleton Convention Center (for K through 8th grade) on Saturday, Feb. 8 is $20 per person. Me and My Superhero Mother Son Dance (for K through 5th grade) takes place Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Rec Center Gym. Tickets are $15 per person. Get dressed up with your kids and enjoy a special evening with dancing, hors d’oeurves, prize drawings, and pictures at the photo booth. But don’t wait to get your tickets — these popular events often sell out by mid-January. For reservations, contact Pendleton Parks & Rec at 541-276-8100.
Free classes help parents be present
PENDLETON — This month Pendleton Center for the Arts will offer a series of four classes titled “Being Present is a Present,” exploring the power behind positivity, staying present, and being mindful. Sessions run Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon, from Jan. 8 to 29 at the Art Center. Drop in with your little ones; each session starts with kid-friendly reading, followed by an art project that follows that day’s theme. No registration required. Call 541-278-9201 for more info.
Disabled children can leverage strengths
HERMISTON — “Empowering Parents to Build on a Child’s Strengths and Challenges” will be offered Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave., Bldg. B. Families with children who have autism, physical or intellectual disabilities, hearing or vision impairments, are encouraged to attend. Behavioral psychologist Jonathan Lopez will present the talk. The event is free; child care and snacks are provided. To register call 541-667-6171 or text 541-701-9087.
