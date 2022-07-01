July Happenings

Independence Day starts early
PENDLETON — Independence Day has a twist this year with fireworks at the start of festivities, the night of Sunday, July 3, in the lot west of Walmart. On the actual 4th of July, the annual parade begins at 10 a.m., making its way from City Hall to Roy Raley Park. At the park until 5 p.m., families can enjoy games for the kids, races, corn hole, a kids’ bike parade contest, face-painting, a dunk tank and food vendors. A full list of events can be found at www.pendleton.or.us. Grab your lawn chair and your family for a day of fun!
WWII bombers thunder into WW
WALLA WALLA — During the summer, Airbase Arizona Museum volunteers fly some rare warplanes around the country to educate the public about historical combat aviation. The Flying Legends of Victory Tour is bringing a B-17 Flying Fortress and a B-25 Mitchell bomber to to Walla Walla Regional Airport July 25 through 31, the only visit to this region. Ground tours are offered Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday to Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m. Cost: $15 per person; $30 for a family of four. Learn more at www.azcaf.org/.
Hermiston summer readers head off-trail
HERMISTON — Hermiston Public Library’s summer reading program “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” has loads of activities planned this month, for teens and tots. On Monday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., Teen Camp Movie Night, offers popcorn, drinks and a fun film. Wednesday, July 13, at 3 p.m. a Children’s Art Camp is slated, with a Children’s Cooking Camp at noon on July 20. Teens will also enjoy Ghost Stories ‘n’ Smores at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20; Tie Dye & Beyond from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28; and a Teen Water Balloon Fight on Saturday, July 30 from 3 to 4 p.m. (dress to get wet). Drop by the library at 235 E. Gladys Ave. for more details or call 541-567-2882.
Movies under the stars ... for free!
UMATILLA COUNTY — Movies in the Park will be shown in three locations on Friday nights this summer, all at no cost. Pendleton’s movies screen at dusk in Community Park, with pre-show activities like kickball, corn hole and flag football. Concessions are available. On July 8 “The Mighty Ducks” is slated, with “Encanto” on July 22. Movies run through August. You’ll find a schedule online at pendletonparksandrec.com under Free Family Summer Events.
Hermiston Parks & Recreation show their movies at 8:45 p.m. in Butte Park during July, kicking off with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” on July 8 and “American Underdog” on July 15. The full list can be found under Community Events at www.hermiston.or.us/parksrec. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!
In Umatilla, free movies can be seen at Umatilla Marina, starting at dusk. Bring your own chairs; free popcorn will be provided. Shows will be held July 8, 15 and Aug. 5. Movie titles should be announced soon under Community Events at www.umatilla-city.org.
Morning movies offered mid-week
HERMISTON — There are indoor family movie options, too! Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema is offering a Free Kids Show on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with two different films each day. Doors open at 9:15 a.m.; sensory friendly showings are available and all ages are welcome. July movies include “Detective Pikachu,” “Croods New Age,” “Clifford” and “Angry Birds,” among others. Check www.moviesinhermiston.com/ for a complete schedule.
STEM classes for the whole family
PENDLETON — PP&R has partnered with Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub for a free family program teaching science and nature. Youngsters from 4 to 8 (and a parent) receive new challenges each week to explore and create. Classes run Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Rec Center, from July 18 through Aug. 10. Classes cover building rafts, planning a wildlife animal safari and learning about camouflage. Families can attend one class or all, just drop by. Check the list of class topics online at bit.ly/PPR_STEM.
