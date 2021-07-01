Rock & Roll Camp is back, in person!
PENDLETON — After virtual camp last summer, Pendleton Center for the Arts is bringing back Rock & Roll Camp in-person this year! All counselors will be vaccinated and PCA highly recommends that campers who want to participate without masks also get their shots. Camp is set for Aug. 9 to 13, with a Friday finale performance on Main Street. Musicians and other professional will lead classes in all aspects of the music business. As always, the camp is free for teens; online registration opens July 1 at pendletonarts.org/rock-roll-camp/. For more info, call 541-310-7413.
Bring your chairs for Movies in the Park
PENDLETON & HERMISTON — Movies in the Park are back this summer on the big inflatable screen! In Pendleton’s Community Park, movies run Friday nights at dusk. “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” kicks off on July 9, with “Jumanji: The Next Level” (7/16), “Jurassic Park” (7/23), “Land Before Time” (7/30), “Sonic the Hedgehog” (8/6), “Wonder Woman 1984” (8/13), and “Rudy” (8/20). There will also be pre-movie activities such as kickball, corn hole, flag football. In Hermiston’s McKenzie Park, movies are also playing Friday nights, starting at 8:20 p.m. On July 9, “Raya & the Last Dragon” screens, followed by “Jurassic Park” (7/16), “Tom & Jerry” (7/23), and “The Goonies” (7/30). Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks!
Funland, food, and fireworks
HERMISTON — At long last, the Funland Playground rebuild is finished and a grand re-opening dedication is planned for Sunday, July 4, at 1 p.m. in Butte Park. The new playground includes Wild West, Adventure, and Farmland zones, with a locomotive, stagecoach, pirate ship, a barn with giant slides, and a six-foot watermelon slice. The annual Stars & Stripes Celebration, also at Butte Park, continues the rest of the day, with live music and entertainment, local food vendors, children’s games, bounce houses, and balloon animals. Festivities will be capped with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. All activities are free. For more details call: 541-667-5018.
Custom book boxes for older kids
PENDLETON — Pendleton Library is offering special Book Boxes for youth in grades 6 to 12. The box theme will be individualized for each child’s reading preferences, but they will include a book to keep, a library book to check out (usually from the same series), and some great swag related to the titles included. But there’s one catch: participants will be asked to film their book box unboxing and submit it to the library. Boxes are first come, first served; call ahead to reserve one while they last: 541-966-0380. They can be picked up all day on Friday, July 16.
Youth and teens can learn guitar for free
PENDLETON — Pendleton Center for the Arts has long offered free classes for teens, but thanks to a new grant, younger musicians can now participate. This month, a free course is being offered for different age ranges and skill levels. On Wednesdays, July 7 to 28, Youth Guitar runs 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for ages 8 to 12, or Continued Youth Guitar from 4:40 to 5:40 p.m., for students with some experience. For teens, 13 to 18, Teen Guitar is taught 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays (July 1 to 29), with Continued Teen Guitar from 4:40 to 5:40 p.m. Classes cover chords, strumming styles and techniques. Please bring a guitar to class; some loaners may be available. Registration required and class sizes are limited; call 541-310-7413.
