MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
LEARNING PICNICS - UMATILLA, 1 to 3 p.m., Kiwanis Park, 129 Walla Walla St., Umatilla This free series of classes gives parents and their children age 0-6 a chance explore and build important literacy skills like vocabulary, alphabet knowledge, and narrative skills. Free books and fun activities are offered each week. English and Spanish speakers are welcome. (541-667-6171.) Mondays, July 1 through July 29.
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
ASTRONAUT CAMP, 11:30 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Newborns to age 7 are welcome to join their first mission into space, with astronaut stories, activities and a craft. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, July 23.
LEARNING PICNICS - MILTON-FREEWATER, time varies, three locations in Milton-Freewater. See listing under Mondays. Classes alternate at M-F Public Library (7/16) at 11 a.m.; GIB Olinger (7/2 and 7/23) at 11:30 a.m.; and Baker Boyer Bank (7/9 and 7/30) at noon. (541-938-6129.) Tuesdays through July 23.
LEARNING PICNICS - HERMISTON, 1 to 3 p.m., WIC Backyard Patio (behind the WIC Office) 110 N.E. 4th. Street, Hermiston. See listing under Mondays. (541-564-6878.) Tuesdays through July 23.
SONG WRITING, 2 to 3 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens: Rock and Roll Camp is coming soon, so now’s the time to brush up on those lyrics you’ve thinking about. Denise Owen leads a four-week series of song-writing on the how-to’s of writing great songs to get your creativity flowing. Free for teens; call to register. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, June 9 through July 30.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
TRIPLE P POSITIVE PARENTING SEMINAR, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave. The Positive Parenting Program is packed with simple ideas to make raising kids easier. This seminar offers the basics through a relaxed talk that tackle common family issues. For parents of children 0-12 years. English and Spanish speakers are welcome. Free, child care and snack available. (541-667-6172). Tuesday, July 9.
TINY TOT OLYMPICS, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Helen McCune Gym, Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave. Junior Olympians ages 1 through 5, can conquer the trampoline, bouncy house, tunnels and more. Each activity earns a stamp in the score card and kids who finish the event receive a medal on the podium! Entry fee: $5. Tuesday, July 23.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
WEDNESDAYS
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Advance registration required. (541-667-3509). Wednesday, July 10.
FREE SUMMER MOVIES, 9:15 a.m. doors open, Hermiston Cinema, 355 West Theatre Lane. Destiny Theatres offers free childrens films all month on Wed. and Thurs. mornings: Peter Rabbit (7/3-4); Prince of Egypt (7/10-11); The Grinch (7/17-18); Madagascar (7/24-25); Charlotte’s Web [2006] (7/31-8/1). (541-567-1556). Wednesdays in July and Aug.
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STEAM WARS, 11:00 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Stars Wars fans can see how sci-fi connects with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through exciting activities. For ages 8 to 12; registration required. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, July 10.
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
LEARNING PICNICS - IRRIGON, noon to 2 p.m., Irrigon Library, 490 NE Main Ave., Irrigon. See listing under Mondays. (541-667-6171.) Wednesdays, July 3 through Aug. 7.
AQUATIC PEPSI BLAST, Noon to 8 p.m., Pendleton Aquatic Center. Bring the kids down for free admission, a free Pepsi drink, swimming, games, prizes and some fun in the sun. Wednesday, July 10.
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
THURSDAYS
FREE SUMMER MOVIES, 9:15 a.m. doors open, Hermiston Cinema, 355 West Theatre Lane. Destiny Theatres offers free childrens films all month on Wed. and Thurs. mornings. See listing under Wednesdays. (541-567-1556). Thursdays in July and Aug.
STANFIELD FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Main Street and Bard Park. The day kicks off with the Fireman’s Breakfast and fun run (registration at 7 a.m.), parade begins at 10 a.m., activities in the park run all day starting at 11 a.m., including duck race, raffles, vendors and more. Fireworks at dusk. Free. (541-449-3831.) Thursday, July 4.
PENDLETON INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE, 10 a.m., runs down SW Dorion to Main Street, ends at Convention Center. This annual favorite include marching bands, equestrian groups, horse-drawn buggies and wagons, floats, and more. (541-377-7474.) Thursday, July 4.
LEARNING PICNICS - PENDLETON, 9 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 SW 13th St., Pendleton. See listing under Mondays. (541-667-6171.) Thursdays, July 11 through Aug. 1.
STORY TIME IN THE PARK, 10:15 a.m., Pioneer Park, 400 NW Despain Ave. Walk over to the park for morning stories and cool treats with Ms. Brittany and Ms. Angel. Presented by Pendleton Library. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
HERMISTON STARS & STRIPES CELEBRATION, 1 to 10:30 p.m., Butte Park. This annual Fourth of July event is the largest in Eastern Oregon. Enjoy family-friendly activities such as games, bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting (4-8 p.m.), magic shows, bubble soccer, live music (4-10 p.m.), food and merchandise from local vendors. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Free. (541-667-5018.) Thursday, July 4.
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
MOPS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Mothers of Pre-Schoolers welcome moms of toddlers for support and interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
BIRDS OF PREY, 6 p.m., McCune Gym, Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave. Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will bring some live raptors and talk about birds of prey. Free for all ages. (541-966-0380). Thursday, July 25.
MAGIC GAME NIGHT, 7 to 9 p.m., Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2203 SW Court Place, Pendleton. Magic: The Gathering fans are invited to meet and play with other MTG players. Free. (541-310-0498).
PENDLETON FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS, dusk., launch site west of Wal*Mart. Grab your lawn chairs and settle in for some great aerial pyrotechnics. Donations graciously accepted; contact the Pendleton Rotary Foundation/Fireworks Fund at 541-276-8245. Thursday, July 4.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
FRIDAY TRIPS, 9:15 a.m. check-in, Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. These trips will keep kids occupied all day; bus leaves promptly at 9:30 a.m. and returns at 3:30 p.m. July 5: Chuck E. Cheese (cost: $22); July 12: Jubilee Lake (cost: $13); July 19: Movie & Arcade at Wildhorse (cost: $14); and July 26: 9 Mile and Andies Prairie Hike (cost:$13). Get more info and register online at pendletonparksandrec.com or call 541-276-8100. Fridays in July.
SUMMER STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts with M. Angel. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
MOON LANDING PARTY, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Celebrate the 50th aniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing at this special after-hours party at the library. For ages 16 and up; registration required. (541-966-0380). Friday, July 19.
WILDHORSE POW WOW, 7 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino grass arena, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331), Pendleton. Grand entry at 7 p.m.; drumming and dancing competitions, Native arts and crafts, apparel and food vendors. Free. Friday, July 5.
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
MOVIES IN THE PARK, begins at dusk, Community Park East, Pendleton. Free family movies will be shown each Friday night on an outdoor screen, weather permitting. This month “The Sandlot” (7/5), no movie July 12, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (7/19), and “Black Panther” (7/26). Check the PP&R Facebook page for rescheduling. (541-276-8100). Fridays, through Aug. 9.
SATURDAYS
ATHENA CALEDONIAN GAMES, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Athena City Park. Kicks off with Caledonian Parade on Main Street. Saturday competitions in bagpiping, highland dancing, and Scottish highland games. Clan tents line the park, with storytellers, kid’s games and live Celtic music. Free. Details at www.athenacaledonian.org. Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
DUDES DAY, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave., Hermiston. Dads, uncles, grandfathers, and male role models can spend some quality time with their kids doing wood crafts. Each child gets a book and an activity. (541-677-6172). Saturday, July 20.
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
WILDHORSE POW WOW, all day, Wildhorse Resort & Casino grass arena, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331), Pendleton. Grand entry at 1 p.m.; drumming and dancing competitions, Native arts and crafts, apparel and food vendors. Free. Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.
SUMMER STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts with Ms. Brittany. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
ASTRONOMY THEN AND NOW, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Astronomer Andrea Dobson from Whitman College will talk about the Apollo moon missions, what we’ve learned since, and careers in science. All ages are welcome. (541-966-0380). Saturday, June 20.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS JACKPOT PLAY DAY, 1 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, Hermiston. This bonus play day includes the typical events. Spectators welcome. (541-561-0695). Sunday, July 14.
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS PLAY DAY, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, Hermiston. Monthly play days include several events such as barrels, poles, and others depending on weather. Spectators welcome. (541-561-0695). Sunday, July 28.
