Old Iron still has a spark
PENDLETON — The Old Iron Show is back for another year in Roy Raley Park, from June 3 to 5. Friday and Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Your kids will love the whirring and clanking antique machinery, from steam engines and farm equipment to classic cars. Free all weekend. Call 541-276-0012 for more information.
Summer reading begins in Weston
WESTON — Weston Public Library kicks off its Summer Reading Program on Monday, June 6 with sign-ups at the library. Kids from preschool through sixth grade can pick up a reading log and track their time spent reading to earn prizes. The reading program features numerous events during the summer, including Friday talks in Weston Park at 1 p.m., with “Leave No Trace” (U.S. Forest Service) on June 10, “Create a Journal” (June 24), “Backcountry Cooking and Games” (July 1) and “An Afternoon With a Fish Scientist” (July 8). On Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. Traveling Lantern Theater performs at Weston Community Church. All events are free. For details, call 541-566-2378.
Glide in to Umatilla for a Landing Day
UMATILLA — Bring the family for a two-day celebration of Umatilla’s heritage as the oldest surviving city in Eastern Oregon. The event includes live music concerts, craft and food vendors, a salsa contest, bounce houses and kids activities. The fun runs all day Friday and a parade kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m., starting at the Umatilla Marina, and the day ends with fireworks over the water at dusk. Free parking and admission. You’ll find more details online at www.umatillalandingdays.org.
Kick a hole in one with footgolf!
MILTON-FREEWATER — Ever tried putting for par with a soccer ball? Now you can! Footgolf is similar to golf, but played without clubs. Players kick the ball across a green and into a 21-inch cup; lowest score wins. An 18-hole footgolf course is located on the Lower 9 of M-F Golf Course, 301 Catherine Street. Cost per round is $10.50 for players 13 and up, $5.50 for 12 and under. Bring your own ball or rent one at the pro shop. Tee times are required Friday through Sunday; call 541-938-7284 for reservations.
Summer jobs are calling
HERMISTON & PENDLETON — If your teenager is in need of spending money, there are many seasonal jobs open at the Parks & Rec departments in Pendleton and Hermiston. The Pendleton Aquatic Center is looking for lifeguards, admission and concessions staff, swim instructors, as well as recreation aides and leads in the parks. Hermiston P&R is seeking a recreation specialist and a recreation/aquatic team member. Most positions are part-time and provide good entry-level job experience. For Hermiston P&R, call 541-667-5018, and in Pendleton, call 541-276-0880 for more information.
Little anglers invited to fishing camp
UMATILLA — Do you have kids who like to fish or want to learn? Expert anglers from Fisher’s Catch Outfitters will lead a three-day Youth Fishing Camp that should help your youngster reel in the big ones. Aimed at kids age 6 to 11, the class runs June 15, 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, and meets at Fountain Pond in the McNary Nature Area. Cost is $20 for Umatilla residents or $25/non-residents, with supplies included. Participants can register online at www.umatilla-city.org/parksrec.
Take Dad off to the races
HERMISTON — Bombers and Hornets and Fords — oh my! If you’re looking for a unique Father’s Day gift, how about tickets to Hermiston Raceway’s Duel in the Desert on Saturday, May. 28? Gates open for the Tri-State Challenge at 4 p.m., stock car races run 6 to 11 p.m. General admission is $20/adults, $17/seniors and military, $15/youth 7 to 17. For tickets and more info, visit www.hermistonraceway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.