Fun with FUNtastic Kidz
BOARDMAN — Morrow County School District kicks off their FUNtastic Kidz program on Monday, June 21. The morning activities will continue on weekdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. through July 22. Children, age 5 to 12, can enjoy outdoor play time along with lunch. The free program, including transportation options for Boardman and Irrigon, requires pre-registration. For more details, call the Boardman Rec Center at 541-616-1050.
Summer Strings sets a date
PENDLETON — Oregon East Symphony has announced a date for their week-long Summer Strings Music Camp. The camp will run July 26 to 30, outdoors this year, at Heritage Station Museum. To avoid the heat, sessions will be held in the mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. To compensate for the short sessions, campers will also get four private lessons over the summer. A final concert will be held at the museum on Friday, July 30, at 5 p.m. Camp fee is $150; register by June 30 for a 20 percent discount. To sign up, contact Zach Banks at 219-742-6597 or email education@OregonEastSymphony.org.
HSD offers free summer camp
HERMISTON — Hermiston School District students enrolled in K to fourth grade can take advantage of a free summer program starting this month. The camp will run weekdays, June 21 to July 31 (except July 5), from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (activities start at 7:30). The first half of the day will focus on academics — math, literacy and science activities, with field trips and swimming lessons. Afternoons, students can participate in sports, attend Champions daycare or head home. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided free on site. Transportation is also available. A similar program is available for sixth to eighth graders at Sandstone Middle School. Visit the Hermiston School District’s Facebook page or hermiston.k12.or.us to register.
Lifeguards needed, apply now!
PENDLETON & HERMISTON — Parks & Rec departments in both Pendleton and Hermiston are looking for lifeguards this summer. High school or college students in need of a summer job are encouraged to submit applications. Both departments offer in-house lifeguard certification training. For details, call Hermiston P&R at 541-667-5018 (online: bit.ly/2021hfactrainings) or Pendleton P&R at 541-276-8100 (online: pendleton.or.us/jobs).
Youth Photography Camp
HERMISTON — HP&R will host a Youth Photography Camp at 60 Minute Photo, 1000 N. 1st Street, July 6-9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Youngsters, 6 to 14, will learn the basics, such as lighting, focus points, and composing a shot. Participants need their own camera. Cost: $55; $68 for non-Hermiston residents. Registration deadline is Thursday, July 1; call 541-667-5018.
Summer lunch programs begin
COUNTY-WIDE — The city of Hermiston will begin its state-sponsored free lunch program on Monday, June 21, held weekdays through Aug. 6. Children 18 and under can drop by feeding sites at Sunset Park, Butte Park, Victory Square Park, or the Aquatic Center for meals on a first-come, first-served basis. In Pendleton, breakfast and lunch are served at the Pendleton Early Learning Center and Washington Elementary. Feeding sites may also be found in Umatilla and Stanfield; online, visit bit.ly/LunchSites. Check with your city’s school district for specific serving times.
