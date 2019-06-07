MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
BEGINNING SIGN LANGUAGE FOR TEENS, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens can learn the basics of American Sign Language, to better communicate with the deaf community. Free for teens; call to register. (541-278-9201). Mondays, June 10 to 24.
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
MARVEL MANIA, 11:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Youngsters from newborns to age 7 will enjoy out of this world fun, including games, crafts, and superhero challenges. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, June 25.
LEARNING PICNICS, time varies, three locations in Milton-Freewater. This free series of classes gives parents and their children age 0-6 a chance explore and build important literacy skills like vocabulary, alphabet knowledge, and narrative skills. Free books and fun activities are offered each week. English and Spanish speakers are welcome. Classes alternate at M-F Public Library (6/25 and 7/16) at 11 a.m.; GIB Olinger (7/2 and 7/23) at 11:30 a.m.; and Baker Boyer Bank (7/9 and 7/30) at noon. (541-938-6129.) Tuesdays, June 25 through July 23.
GUITAR FOR TEENS, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. David Orr teaches this class where students will learn basic chords, strumming styles and techniques. You will be able to play one song by the end of the course. Please bring a guitar to class; some loaners may be available. Free for teens; call to register. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, June 11 through July 16.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
WEDNESDAYS
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Advance registration required. (541-667-3509). Wednesday, June 19.
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
NEEDLE FELTING FOR TEENS, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Discover the stress-reducing art of needle felting, fusing fibers into forms using a special needle. Make ornaments, mushrooms, gnomes, and more. Free for teens; call to register. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, June 12 through July 17.
DIY STELLAR SHIRTS, 5:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Youth, 12 to 18, can create your own stellar shirt featuring an eclipse using bleach! Please bring a black (or dark-colored) shirt to make sure it will fit. Free, registration required. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, June 19.
OUR PLACE IN SPACE, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. The Museum of Natural and Cultural History presents this activity geared to provide a look at space for all ages. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, June 26.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME IN THE PARK, 10:15 a.m., Pioneer Park, 400 NW Despain Ave. Walk over to the park for morning stories and cool treats with Ms. Brittany and Ms. Angel. Presented by Pendleton Library. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
GALAXY SLIME, 5:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Kids age 8 to 12 can drop by the National Parks Area to make your very own galaxy inspired slime! This will get messy so please dress appropriately. Free. All supplies provided; registration required. (541-966-0380). Thursday, June 20.
MOPS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Mothers of Pre-Schoolers welcome moms of toddlers for support and interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
FRIDAYS
OLD IRON SHOW, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Bring your kids to see all the whirring, clanking antique machinery, from steam engines and farm equipment to classic cars. Free all weekend. (541-276-0012.) Friday, June 7.
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
SUMMER STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts with M. Angel. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
MOVIES IN THE PARK, begins at dusk, Community Park, Pendleton. Free family movies will be shown each Friday night on an outdoor screen, weather permitting. See page 11 for details. (541-276-8100). Fridays, through Aug. 9.
SATURDAYS
INDIAN LAKE FISH DERBY, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Indian Lake, near Pilot Rock.CTUIR invites dads and kids to try their luck in the annual fishing derby. Prizes and awards presented at 3:15. Fee: $10 adults, $5 ages 12-17, $3 for 11 and under. Call 541-276-3873 to register. Saturday, June 15.
OLD IRON SHOW, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Bring your kids to see all the whirring, clanking antique machinery, from steam engines and farm equipment to classic cars. Free all weekend. (541-276-0012.) Saturday, June 8.
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. ODF&W has opened this weekend to anyone wants to fish for free. No fishing, crabbing or clamming tags or licenses are required on Free Fishing Days, but all other regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. (503-947-6022). Saturday, June 1.
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS SCHOOLING SHOW, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, Hermiston. Includes Pleasure Horse and Ranch Horse divisions, halter classes, and more. Free for spectators. (509-205-2600). Saturday, June 29.
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
LOW-FI GAMES, 11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Take a break from high-tech and get your game on with board games! This month we’ll play Settlers of Catan and Settlers of the Stone Age. Limit of 8 players, ages 10 to 18. Free, registration required. (541-966-0380). Saturday, June 22.
SUMMER STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts with Ms. Brittany. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
SUNDAYS
OLD IRON SHOW, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Bring your kids to see all the whirring, clanking antique machinery, from steam engines and farm equipment to classic cars. Free all weekend. (541-276-0012.) Sunday, June 9.
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. ODF&W has opened this weekend to anyone wants to fish for free. No fishing, crabbing or clamming tags or licenses are required on Free Fishing Days, but all other regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. (503-947-6022). Sunday, June 2.
BIKE PIT MOTOCROSS RACES, 7 a.m. doors open, races begin at 10 a.m., 800 RA Koch Road, Pilot Rock. Gate fee $10, $5 for ages 3 to 12; race fees $25 first race, $20 second race. (Steve Draper, 541-379-2568 or Wayne Bedard, 541-377-0239). Sundays, June 9 and 23.
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS JACKPOT PLAY DAY, 1 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Hwy. 395, Hermiston. This bonus play day includes the typical events. Spectators welcome. (541-561-0695). Sunday, June 9.
