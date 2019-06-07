Movies in the Park now on Friday nights
PENDLETON — This year Pendleton Parks & Rec have shifted Movies in the Park to Fridays. As before, the inflatable screen will go up in Community Park East, with shows starting at dusk (around 8:30 this month). The movie is free but bring a few dollars for concessions.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” kicks off the season on June 14, followed by “Christopher Robin” (6/21), “Aquaman” (6/28), “The Sandlot” (7/5), no movie on July 12, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (7/19), “Black Panther” (7/26), “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (8/2), and “Free Willy” (8/9). Check the PP&R Facebook page for weather cancellations on the day of the show.
iCan Bike puts wheels under disabled kids
HERMISTON — Disabled children age eight and older can learn to ride a two-wheel bike! iCan Bike leads a five-day course with 70-minute sessions each day. Sessions run Monday through Friday, June 24-28, at Armand Larive Middle School, 1497 S.W. Ninth St. in Hermiston. Starting time options are 8:30, 10:05, 11:40 a.m., 2 or 3:35 p.m. Bring a helmet if you have one. Registration fee is $99 or $75 if rider has previously attended. Check online for requirements and to register at icanshine.org/hermiston-or or call Tracy at 541-667-6021.
Student art featured at Crow’s Shadow
MISSION — The Nixya’awii Community School Printmaking Exhibition runs through June 28 at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrews Road. This is the fifth year for the program. During the school year, under the direction of Master Printer Judith Baumann, Nixya’awii students have practiced several different printmaking processes with a focus on silkscreen and linocut. Artwork will be on public display during studio hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); admission is free. For details, visit crowsshadow.org/events/event/nixyaawi-2019-exhibition or call 541-276-3954.
