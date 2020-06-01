As face masks become more common during the COVID-19 pandemic, some families may be confused on which rules apply to them. The Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Academy of Pediatrics have each released guidelines for using and wearing masks, and the guidelines for children depend on age, individual capability and location.
Age
Children under age two should not wear face masks. All three organizations agree infants and toddlers should not wear masks because a face covering can reduce their ability to breathe. Infants have smaller airways, which means breathing through layers can be difficult, increasing the risk of suffocation. Masks can also be choking hazards and infants cannot remove the covering by themselves, even in distress.
When leaving the home, the AAP recommends taking the infant in a carrier and keeping a blanket over the carrier, allowing the baby to still breathe comfortably while being protected at a level similar to a mask.
Capability
In addition to those under age two, other children (and adults) may not be safe wearing a mask because of a medical condition that makes it hard to breathe when wearing a face covering. This could be because of a disability, a severe cognitive situation, or respiratory issues, which means the issue could be visible or invisible.
Anyone – child or adult – who may not be able to remove the mask themself should not wear a cloth covering. For those children, the AAP recommends staying at home when possible and maintaining a greater physical distance between themselves and non-household members if they do go out.
Location
The American Academy of Pediatrics also says children do not need to wear a mask when they’re at home with household members or when they’re out of the house, but able to avoid coming in contact with anyone.
According to the AAP website: “… during a walk outdoors, as long as children can maintain social distancing of more than six feet and do not touch tables, water fountains, playground equipment or other things that infected people might have touched, then they will not acquire the infection and would not need masks.”
In bed, children should never wear a mask or face covering while sleeping.
Other guidelines
Masks for children should be sized appropriately. The AAP suggests using pleated masks with elastic for children because they can be easily adjusted to make a secure fit. If purchasing a mask or using a pattern, make sure the mask fits properly or is adjustable for a child size.
Children of all ages can have trouble wearing a face covering properly, so the OHA recommends using face coverings with the assistance and close supervision of an adult.
If children find wearing or seeing masks scary, parents can talk with the child using age-appropriate language about the motivations behind wearing a mask. Children can understand the concept of germs and keeping themselves and others safe, and multiple videos exist online – some using recognizable actors and characters. Customizing masks with book or cartoon characters or putting a mask on a stuffed animal or doll can help make the process less scary, and children should have a chance to practice wearing the mask at home first.
Have children practice properly putting on and taking off the mask, including washing their hands, not touching the mask and removing it from the sides – not the front of the mask.
The organizations also recommend not using surgical masks or N-95 respirators, as those should be reserved for health care workers and first responders.
And remember: face masks protect other people as much as the person wearing one. You never know who might be infected without showing symptoms.
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
