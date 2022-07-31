It is 100F outside and the middle of July and, as I write this, I am already gearing up for back-to-school time. As an adult, I still get giddy about seeing school supplies at stores – which are on full display already. Not only am I thinking about school supplies, I am also thinking about how I can keep my (almost) 7-year-old healthy.
Since COVID-19 made its debut, roughly 2½ years ago, I think all of our parenty-senses begin tingling this time of the year. We often ask ourselves “how can I make sure my kids know how to wash their hands?” “I swear my child eats only chicken nuggets, how do I get them to eat more fruits and veggies?” “Is my child getting enough sleep?” I have put together a few ways to keep your little ones healthy as they head back to school.
The #1 thing that works in my house is having fun. I think it is safe to say we all know how important washing our hands is to overall health and illness prevention. I have found that when teaching my kids how to wash their hands we make it fun and silly. Here are some examples from our house. We might sing-talk to each other when describing how we are washing the front and back of our hands, in between our fingers, and underneath our fingernails. We might also make up a song about washing our hands to help pass the recommended 15 to 20 seconds. Or we might stick to the tried and true method of singing the “Happy Birthday” song while hand washing, because what kiddo doesn’t already know that?
My next healthy kid tip seems so obvious, being a good role model, but I know I often forget just how much my children are really watching. If I want my son or daughter to eat the recommended two servings of fruit and the two to three servings of vegetables per day, then I had better model that.
Recently, my son and I have been going to the Pendleton Farmer’s Market on Friday evenings. While we are there, I let him help pick out things that look delicious, which is easy to do there. Letting my son choose some fruits and veggies makes it fun for him (there’s that word again) and he is more likely to eat what he has picked out himself. When we get home, we prepare our bounty together in the kitchen – probably his favorite part. We might even play restaurant together and serve up our creation to my husband and daughter, which makes it a super fun experience for the both of us – it’s a win-win!
One area my family always struggles with is getting enough sleep at the start of a new school year. During the summer, we might stay up a little later and/or sleep in a little longer, so the transition back into school mode can be tricky. I tend to start our school year routine a couple of weeks before school starts. Did you know children age 6 to 13 need a recommended 9 to 11 hours of sleep per night? According to the Sleep Foundation, “helping children sleep often starts with creating a bedroom environment that is peaceful, quiet and comfortable.” In my house, we make sure there are no electronics, like tablets or TV, in my son’s bedroom when it is time for bed. I have found my son, and I would argue all children, really does best when a set schedule is in place, especially a bedtime routine. Reputable sources such as zerotothrive.org, cdc.gov, and pbs.org explain just how wonderful routines are for children (and parents). One of my favorite parts of our bedtime routine is reading together.
Remember Mom and Dad: Trying to keep your kids healthy makes you a great parent. Keeping kids healthy is hard, but you’ve got this. I sure hope some of these tips help you and your family as we head back to school.
Kori Hibbard, RN, is a mother of two and a Nurse-Family Partnership Program Home Visiting Nurse for UCo Health, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, working to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more info, visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
