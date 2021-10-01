MONDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
PAW PATROL PARTY, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Celebrate all things Paw Patrol at the library, with giveaways, themed activities, and a special visit from a Patrol member. For children up to 8 years old. Free; registration required. Call the library at 541-966-0380 to sign up. Monday, Oct. 11.
TUESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. In-person story time is back. (541-567-2882).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for storytime and a craft. (541-449-1254).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:30 p.m., Pendle-ton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Kids from 2 to 14 get to make a different craft each week, with materials supplied by the library. Free. (541-966-0380).
INSTANT SOUP BAR, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Build your own dry soup mix to stock your pantry or use as holiday gifts. Geared for teens and adults. Free; registration required: 541-966-0380. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
WEDNESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
NEON GLOW ART, 1:30 & 4:30 p.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Capping the final week of Neon Craft activities, all ages can paint objects or paper with neon paint that glows under a blacklight. On Oct. 18 the library hosts a Neon Art Show (admission $3) with proceeds used to buy future art supplies. (541-449-1254). Wednesday, Oct. 6.
THURSDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E Main St. Drop-in craft event (masks required). Free. (541-566-2470).
LORD OF THE RINGS TRIVIA, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Teens and adults can test their Tolkien knowledge at this month’s Trivia Night, based on the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Free. Thursday, Oct. 28.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
NEON GLOW ART, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. See Wed., Oct. 6 listing. (541-449-1254). Friday, Oct. 8.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
TREATS ON MAIN, 4 p.m., Main Street, downtown Hermiston. Costumed kids are welcomed back to businesses on Main, to fill their bags with candy. Friday, Oct. 29.
SATURDAYS
FAMILY DAY, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame Museum, 1114 SW Court Ave. The Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame it opening their new exhibit, “War Paint — Horse of the Decades,” with a free day at the museum, along with family activities. (541-969-8563). Saturday, Oct. 2.
MORROW COUNTY HARVEST FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road NE, Boardman. Dozens of craft vendors and youth activities will be offered at this free annual event. (541-481-7243). Saturday, Oct. 2.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and crafts are tailored for ages 10 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
SATURDAY CRAFTS, 11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 1 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
PCA CREATION STATION, noon to 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Kids and families (locals and tourists) can drop by for a self-directed free-play art-making experience. PCA supplies all the materials, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. (541-278-9201).
HERITAGE HAUNT, 3 to 5 p.m., Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. During Pendleton’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event, the museum grounds are open, and a ghost conductor will direct you to the haunted caboose entrance. Visit the spooky stations, play games, collect candy, and take photos with friendly monsters. Free. (541-276-0012). Saturday, Oct. 30.
STANFIELD FALL FESTIVAL, 5 to 8 p.m., Bard Park. Visitors can enjoy games, food, a hay maze, hay rides, a costume contest, and more. Cost: $15 pre-sale or $20 at the event. Check Stanfield Library’s Facebook page for more details and visit the Haunted Library from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 & 30. (541-449-1254). Saturday, Oct. 30.
ALTRUSA HALLOWEEN STORY TIME, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Once again, the library and Altrusa have teamed up for this Halloween tradition. Wear your costume and meet up on the Rec Center Gym for stories, songs, crafts, snacks, and a free book for every child. All ages welcome. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Oct. 30.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. Call for times. (541-276-8100).
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS CHARRO RODEO, 1 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Highway 395, Hermiston. Come cheer on your favorite youth riders at the last meet of the season. Free for spectators. (541-667-7260). Sunday, Oct. 3.
HALLOWEEN EVENT, time TBD, Pendleton Convention Center. Details are still pending, but Pendleton Parks & Rec is planning a free special event on Halloween. Wear your costumes — candy will be involved! Check the PP&R Facebook page for specifics. Sunday, Oct. 31.
BOARDMAN COMMUNITY TRUNK-OR-TREAT, 5 p.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road NE, Boardman. Local businesses bring vehicles loaded with candy, to make Halloween trick-or-treating easy. Bring your costumed kids. This event will include candy. (541-481-7243). Sunday, Oct. 31.
Welcome to the discussion.
