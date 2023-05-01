MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec. Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
PAINTING WITH KITO, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Artist Kito Rodriguez leads this three-session course, teaching teens the use of bright colors, textures and materials for stunning results. Free, but registration required. (541-278-9201). Mondays, May 8, 15 and 22.
TUESDAYS
BABY MEET & GREET, 10 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Moms, bring your 2-and-unders to socialize and meet other mothers. There will also be a supply swap, to pass along unused diapers, toys and clothes that are no longer needed. (541-966-0380). Last Tuesdays.
STORY & CRAFT, 10 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your preschoolers for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
MANAGING MISBEHAVIOR, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Join Triple P (Positive Parenting Program) for tips on how to keep your cool when your kids are misbehaving. Incentives for attendance are offered to all participants. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, May 9.
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Stories, songs and crafts geared for toddlers and pre-schoolers. (541-566-2470).
TEEN WOOL FELTING JEWELRY MAKING, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can learn the secrets of needle felting beautiful custom jewelry, from earrings to necklace charms. Each student gets a take-home needle felting kit for future projects. Free two-session course. Registration required. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, May 9 and 16.
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can learn how to sculpt and construct clay figures under the watchful eye of an expert. No experience needed. Free; registration is required, call 541-278-9201. Tuesdays through June 6.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens, grade 6 to 12, are invited to watch, discuss and craft all things anime. (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Adams Public Library, 190 Main St. Preschoolers are welcome. (541-566-9380).
JAPANESE STAB BINDING, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Stab binding is a simple, traditional Asian binding style perfectly suited for custom books and journals. This free three-session course introduces teens to this skill, with the guidance of an expert. Registration required. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, May 3, 10 and 17.
COMIC CRAFT CLUB, 4 p.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Ages 9 to 15 are invited to discuss a free book they can pick up, along with a snack. (541-449-1254). First Wednesdays.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free lunch on Thursdays. (541-966-0380).
GIRLS WHO CODE, 4 to 5 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Aiming to close the gender gap in computer science, this social club for girls in 3rd to 5th grades teaches programming skills and build friendships. (541-567-2882). Thursday, May 11.
MORROW COUNTY CHILDREN’S FAIR, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Port of Morrow’s Riverfront Room, 2 East Marine Drive, Boardman. This annual event features local, family-oriented organizations and resources, along with games, activities, food, prizes and lots of freebies. Bring the family for some afternoon fun. Thursday, May 18.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Hwy. 331 near Wild-horse Casino), Mission. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
SATURDAYS
HERMISTON SPRING BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hermiston Community Center and Harkenrider Senior Activity Center. Bring the family to shop for handmade items and food. Free. (541-667-5018). Saturday, May 23.
ANNUAL FISHING DERBY, 9 a.m. to noon, fountain pond in the McNary Nature Area, Umatilla. Catch a tagged fish and win a prize! This free event is designed for ages 17 and under; bring your own pole and bucket. Online registration is encouraged at www.umatilla-city.org/parksrec/page/umatilla-fishing-derby-2023. Saturday, May 6.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12 (under 8 should be accom-panied by an adult). (541-278-9201).
BABY RAVE, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Bring your littles, four and under, to shake it out at the library. We will have a disco ball, scarves for dancing, snacks, and music to get your baby moving! (541-966-0380). Saturday, May 20.
READ CREATE REPEAT, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. This unique story time includes art projects that mimic the illustration style featured in our book choices. All ages are welcome, come prepared to get messy! (541-966-0380). Saturday, May 27.
UN-BEE-LIEVABLE SCIENCE, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. 3rd to 6th graders are invited to learn about how bees play a vital role in our ecosystem through pollination. This free class is hosted by OSU Extension. (541-567-2882). Saturday, May 20.
BEGINNERS MINIATURE PAINTING COURSE, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Bring the kids to learn the fundamentals of creating dry brush miniature paintings, taught by artists. Free. (541-567-2882). Saturday, May 27.
HEART OF THE COUNTRY RODEO, noon, Quantum 9 Arena, Richmond Lane, Helix. Ready for some early rodeo action? Drive the family to Helix for some roping, bucking and mutton busting! (541) 457-6181. Saturday, June 3.
MOTHER DAUGHTER DANCE, 7 to 9 p.m., Club Room, Vert Theatre, 480 SW Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Come enjoy glow sticks and black lights. First ticket $20, additional tickets $10. See Happenings for details. Saturday, May 13.
ME AND MY PRINCE BALL, 6 to 9 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. Fathers and daughters can dance the night away. Tickets $20 per person. See Happenings for details. Saturday, May 20.
SUNDAYS
CINCO DE MAYO, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Hermiston. Join the festivities on Festival Street, including live music and entertainment, food vendors, free resources and food boxes for families, and more. You find more details at www.HermistonCincoDeMayo.com. Sunday, May 7.
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1-2:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
