MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
TUESDAYS
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
PRE-SCHOOL & BABY STORYTIME, noon, Helix Public Library, 119 Columbia St. Stories appropriate for the youngest audience. (541-457-6130).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Stories, songs and crafts geared for toddlers and pre-schoolers. (541-566-2470).
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens, grade 6 to 12, are invited to watch, discuss and craft all things anime. (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
TEEN UKULELE, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. For students wanting to learn to play this fun instrument. Teens will work on chords and strumming techniques while practicing as a group. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one through Pendleton Music Co. Registration is required.
WEDNESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave.. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Adams Public Library, 190 Main St. Preschoolers are welcome. (541-566-9380).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. (541-966-0380).
COMIC CRAFT CLUB, 4 p.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Ages 9 to 15 are invited to discuss a free book they can pick up, along with a snack. (541-449-1254). First Wednesdays.
CODING FOR PRE-TEENS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Youngsters in grades 3 to 6 can learn basic computer science concepts through coding robotics and friendly, competitive games. Free monthly event. (541-966-0380). Last Wednesdays, through Dec.
CODING FOR TEENS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. See above; for teens in grades 7 to 12. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, Dec. 21.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Geared towards toddlers. (541-443-3285).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free lunch on Thursdays. (541-966-0380).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
YOUTH — ART STUDIO, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. A free drop-in class with Kate Peck for kids of all ages. Parents can participate too. Thursdays as long as public schools are in session. Upcoming sessions are Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.
TEEN GUITAR, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can learn and grow basic guitar skills in this class with Margaret Mayer. Free ongoing class, join at any time. Some guitars are available for students to use. (541-278-9201). Upcoming sessions are Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.
CHRISTMAS FAMILY MOVIE, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Have the whole family come in their pajamas to enjoy popcorn, a hot-chocolate bar, and a special prize drawing for a Turbo Man Doll. Contact the library to see what movie they will be showing (541-567-2882). A one time event on Dec. 8.
FRIDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
ELF ON THE SHELF SCAVENGER HUNT, 1 to 5 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., for toddlers through fifth grade. Elves have lost their way on the library shelves, can you help find them? A one time event on Dec. 16.
SATURDAYS
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12 (under 8 should be accom-panied by an adult). (541-278-9201).
PCA CREATION STATION, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Kids and families can drop by for a self-directed, free-play art-making experience. PCA offers all the supplies, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. Repeats Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (541-278-9201).
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
CLAY CREATIONS (Ages 7-12), 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Explore clay building open studio style. Kids will have full access to the Alice Fossatii Ceramics Studio, under the supervision of teacher Kate Peck. Kids will get messy so send them in suitable clothes. $10 drop-in fee. Every first and third Saturday.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1-2:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
