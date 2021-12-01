MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
HOLIDAY GIFT-MAKING PARTY, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Bring the kids to make something special for family and friends. Materials and gift ideas provided, just bring creativity! For ages 4 to 14. Free; registration required: 541-966-0380. Monday, Dec. 20.
TUESDAYS
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for storytime and a craft. (541-449-1254).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:30 p.m., Pendle-ton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Kids from 2 to 14 get to make a different craft each week, with materials supplied by the library. Dec. 28 is the “Steam Edition.” Free. (541-966-0380).
REGENCY SEWING PARTY PART 2, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Teens and adults, it’s time to sew our pre-cut patterns! Four sewing machines will be available or participants may bring one from home. Free; registration required: 541-966-0380. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
WEDNESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
YOUTH GUITAR, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and INTERMEDIATE YOUTH GUITAR, 4:40 to 5:40, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Students from 8 to 12, can pick up some guitar techniques at this free class. Those with a little skill can take the Intermediate class. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners are available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, during December.
TEEN STAR WARS PARTY, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens are invited for snacks, drinks, and Star Wars trivia. Free. (541-567-2882). Wednesday, Dec. 15.
THURSDAYS
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E Main St. Drop-in craft event (masks required). Free. (541-566-2470).
JANE AUSTEN BIRTHDAY TEA, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Teens and adults are invited for high tea in the Foundation Room. Regency attire is highly encouraged for the photo booth, and expect a rousing game of classics trivia. (541-966-0380.) Thursday, Dec. 16.
THE NUTCRACKER, 7 p.m., Bob Clapp Theater, BMCC, Pendleton. Cost: adults $10, children $5. See Happenings for details. Thursday, Dec. 2.
FRIDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library. Pre-K youngsters are invited for stories in the library. Free. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
HARRY POTTER TRIVIA NIGHT, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. This Harry Potter trivia contest will require a sharp memory of spells, characters’ backstories, and more! Winning team takes home the grand prize. Teens and adults are welcome; registration required: 541-966-0380. Friday, Dec. 17.
ARC CHRISTMAS MARKET, 6 to 8 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Drop by to shop for holiday crafts. (541-567-7615). Friday, Dec. 3.
THE NUTCRACKER, 7 p.m., Bob Clapp Theater, BMCC, Pendleton. Cost: adults $10, children $5. See Happenings for details. Friday, Dec. 3.
SATURDAYS
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 8 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Enjoy a warm, prepared breakfast before your photo with the man in red. Library elves will assist Santa in the gym for a fun photo-op with visitors. Cost: $4 per plate; proceeds benefit the Youth Scholarship Fund, donations accepted. (541-276-8100). Saturday, Dec. 18.
ARC CHRISTMAS MARKET, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Drop by to shop for holiday crafts. (541-567-7615). Saturday, Dec. 4.
PANCAKES WITH SANTA, 9 a.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 Hwy. 395. Decorate your pancakes with delicious toppings at this holiday tradition — and get a photo with Santa. $10 per person; $5 discount after three (same household). (541-667-5018). Saturday, Dec. 11.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. This month, expect some festive holiday fun. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. Masks required. (541-278-9201).
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. August 7 is Pioneer Day; see Happenings. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 1 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
PCA CREATION STATION, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Kids and families (locals and tourists) can drop by for a self-directed free-play art-making experience. PCA supplies all the materials, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. (541-278-9201).
WINTER WONDERLAND FESTIVAL, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Enjoy cookie decorating, hot cocoa booth, ornament decorating. Free. (541-567-2882). Saturday, Dec. 18.
THE NUTCRACKER, 2 p.m., Bob Clapp Theater, BMCC, Pendleton. Cost: adults $10, children $5. See Happenings for details. Saturday, Dec. 4.
ARC CHRISTMAS PARTY, 2 to 4 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Join the fun at the ARC’s annual holiday party, with refreshments, bingo, caroling, crafts, and a special visit from Santa. You may join the gift exchange by bringing something for a boy or girl — $5 gift limit. (541-567-7615). Saturday, Dec. 11.
ROBOT ROUND-UP PART 2, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Ready for more? Competitors vie for the grand prize in multiple events with coding robotics and drones. Free; registration required: 541-966-0380. Saturday, Dec. 11.
TEEN PAINT NIGHT, 3 to 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens can drop by this month for wooden ornament painting. Free. (541-567-2882). Saturday, Dec. 4.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. Call for times. (541-276-8100).
THE NUTCRACKER, 2 p.m., Bob Clapp Theater, BMCC, Pendleton. Cost: adults $10, children $5. See Happenings for details. Sunday, Dec. 5.
HOLIDAY MUSIC FESTIVAL, 2:30 p.m., Vert Auditorium, 420 SW Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Oregon East Symphony & Chorale returns with their musical holiday celebration, including performances by OES, Our Songs Are Alive, Kupenga Marimba, the Pendleton Brass Quartet, and Christmas carol sing-alongs. Free tickets are available at local businesses or reserved seats can be purchased. Visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org for details. (541-276-0320.) Sunday, Dec. 12.
