MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec. Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
TUESDAYS
BABY MEET & GREET, 10 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Moms, bring your littles to socialize, and meet other mothers. There will also be a supply swap, to pass along unused diapers, toys and clothes that are no longer needed. (541-966-0380). Last Tuesdays.
STORY & CRAFT, 10 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your preschoolers for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Stories, songs and crafts geared for toddlers and pre-schoolers. (541-566-2470).
TEEN JEWELRY MAKING, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Learn how to deconstruct, design and create jewelry by upcycling, using a selection of parts, pieces, beads and more. Teens can bring their own pieces, too. Free three-session course, registration required; call 541-278-9201. Tuesdays, March 7-21.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens, grade 6 to 12, are invited to watch, discuss and craft all things anime. (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Adams Public Library, 190 Main St. Preschoolers are welcome. (541-566-9380).
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
COMIC CRAFT CLUB, 4 p.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Ages 9 to 15 are invited to discuss a free book they can pick up, along with a snack. (541-449-1254). First Wednesdays.
TEEN NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy 395. Inflatable Bouncin’ Bins are among the activities planned for this evening of fun. Come enjoy music and hang out with friends.No entry fee; pay-to-play activities include Laser Tag, Jousting and Jacobs Ladder. (541-667-5018). Wednesday, March 8.
WORLD WATER DAY, 4 to 5 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. 4th- to 7th-graders can explore different sources of clean water and the importance of conserving what we have available. This S.T.E.M. program includes hands-on worldwaterday.org activities while we discuss responsible choices about how we use our water. (541-567-2882). Wednesday, March 22.
TEEN IMPROV COMEDY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens will learn improvisation exercises and activities to build confidence, with a comedy marathon at the end of the course. Free four-session course. Registration required; call 541-278-9201 or visit pendletonarts.org/classes/teen/. Wednesdays, Mar. 1 to 22.
TEEN MAKE-A-MONSTER, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Create your own custom “monster plush” in this quirky class, offered to all skill levels, beginners included. Teens can add some knit features, with instruction in beginning stitches. Free two-session course, registration required; call 541-278-9201. Wednesdays, March 15 & 22.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free lunch on Thursdays. (541-966-0380).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. Geared for preschoolers. (541-938-8247).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
TEEN MARIO CART NIGHT, 6 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens in grades 6 to 12 can show off their Mario Cart skills at this game night. Watch out for banana peels! (541-567-2882). Thursday, March 23.
KIDS BINGO NIGHT, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall Council Chamber Room, 700 6th Street. Youngsters can try their hand at bingo, with prizes; entry fee is $5 per child. Reservations online at bit.ly/BingoKids. (541-922-3226, ext. 120). Thursday, March 16.
FRIDAYS
NO SCHOOL DAY CAMP, 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy 395. See Happenings for details. Online registration required at bit.ly/hermistonrecreation. (541-667-5018). Friday, March 24.
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Registration required, visit bit.ly/BabysitGS. (541-667-3509). Friday, March 31.
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Hwy. 331 near Wild-horse Casino), Mission. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
TRAVELING LANTERN THEATRE COMPANY, 6 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. TLTC presents “The Ribbles Build a Residence.” Newlywed insects Mr. and Mrs. Ribble need a place to live, so they enlist the help of a bird, an ant and the audience to build their dream home. Free for all ages. (541-567-2882). Friday, March 10.
SATURDAYS
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12 (under 8 should be accom-panied by an adult). (541-278-9201).
KIDS FISHING DERBY, noon to 2 p.m., McNary Ponds, Umatilla. Children from 2 to 12 can fish for prizes in stocked ponds. See Happenings for details. (541-667-5018). Saturday, March 25.
BMCC POW WOW, 1 to 4 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College McCrae Activity Center, Pendleton. Everyone is welcome at this free annual event of drumming and dancing. Tribal dance contests are held for Tiny Tots, Junior Boys and Girls, 13+ Men and Women. For more info, call 541-278-5935. Saturday, March 11.
WILDHORSE FIREWORKS SHOW, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Mission. Arrive early for this popular local fireworks display. Park in the designated lot, then tune into 104.1 FM for the tribe’s fireworks pyromusical. Free. (800-654-9453). Saturday, March 11.
SUNDAYS
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS TACK SWAP, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sage Rider Arena, 81907 North Hwy 395, Hermiston. Meet up with old friends and prep for this year’s riding season by shopping for new tack and horse-related items. (541-567-2882). Sunday, March 5.
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1-2:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
