MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec. Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
YOUTH GUITAR, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Students, age 8 to 12, will learn chords and strumming techniques in this free 10-session course. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners available. Registration required. (541-278-9201). Mondays, April 3 through June 5.
TUESDAYS
BABY MEET & GREET, 10 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Moms, bring your littles to socialize and meet other mothers. There will also be a supply swap, to pass along unused diapers, toys and clothes that are no longer needed. (541-966-0380). Last Tuesdays.
STORY & CRAFT, 10 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your preschoolers for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Stories, songs and crafts geared for toddlers and pre-schoolers. (541-566-2470).
TEEN ACTORS OF PENDLETON (TAP) CLUB, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. PCA is partnering with College Community Theatre to launch this new club for teen thespians. A 10-week course will cover audition preparation, character development, scene/monologue writing and more. The final session is a performance showcase. Members are asked to commit to all classes. Free; registration required. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, April 5 to June 6.
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can learn how to sculpt and construct clay figures under the watchful eye of an expert. No experience needed. Free; registration is required, call 541-278-9201. Tuesdays, April 4 through June 6.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens, grade 6 to 12, are invited to watch, discuss and craft all things anime. (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Adams Public Library, 190 Main St. Preschoolers are welcome. (541-566-9380).
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
COMIC CRAFT CLUB, 4 p.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Ages 9 to 15 are invited to discuss a free book they can pick up, along with a snack. (541-449-1254). First Wednesdays.
TEEN CREATIVE JOURNALING, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. This free three-session course leads teens through creative journaling using mixed medias. While creating a custom journal, teens gain knowledge they can apply with painting, drawing and fine line detail work. Registration required. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, April 5 to 19.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free lunch on Thursdays. (541-966-0380).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. Geared for preschoolers. (541-938-8247).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
TEEN GAMING CLUB, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Grades 6 to 12 are welcome at this month’s event, which includes a WWE Wrestling Tournament and a chance to share opinions on which PS5 and Nintendo Switch games the library should add to its collection. (541-966-0380). Thursday, April 6.
POETRY SLAM NIGHT, 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Poets, with and without experience, are welcome at this celebration of words. Not a writer? Audience members are welcome, too! (541-567-2882). Thursday, April 20.
CLAY CRAFT NIGHT, 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Youngsters can enjoy a fun craft night learning how to make charms out of polymer clay. While supplies last. (541-567-2882). Thursday, April 27.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Hwy. 331 near Wild-horse Casino), Mission. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
EASTER CARNIVAL AT FUNLAND, 5 to 7 p.m., Funland Playground, 735 N.W. Seventh St, Hermiston. Hop on down for some fun before the egg hunt! Hermiston P&R will host bounce houses, carnival games and lots of family fun. Tickets are $1 each at this pay-to-play event. (541-667-5018). Friday, April 7.
FLASHLIGHT EASTER EGG HUNT, 8 p.m., Butte Park, N.W. Seventh Street, Hermiston. See Happenings for details. (541-667-5018). Friday, April 7.
SATURDAYS
ARBOR DAY TREE GIVEAWAY, 9 a.m., Hermiston Community Center parking lot, 415 S. Highway 395. Hermiston Rotary and Parks & Rec will give away 1,700 bare root seedling trees, including maples, spruce, cypress and birch. Bring the family, then get planting. First come-first served, until supplies run out. (541-667-5018). Saturday, April 8.
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12 (under 8 should be accom-panied by an adult). (541-278-9201).
COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT, 10 a.m., Creekside Church, 1711 S.W. 44th Street, Pendleton. See Happenings for details. (541-276-6015). Saturday, April 8.
PLAYDOUGH PARTY, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Come test out the library’s brand new playdough and playdough tools. Parents, here’s a great opportunity for your little ones to make a mess you don’t have to clean up. (541-966-0380). Saturday, April 15.
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Each week, drop in for a free craft, designed for fifth grade and younger, available while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
EASTER LEGO PARTY, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Drop by for an Easter Funday Celebration, with an Easter egg hunt, games, crafts and, of course, some Lego-building fun. Geared for ages 5 to 12. (541-966-0380). Saturday, April 8.
PUZZLE HUSTLE, 3 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. When you have too many puzzles and not enough time, that’s the Puzzle Hustle. Kids, from 8 to 12, will get multiple puzzles to complete, each timed. Whoever completes all of the fastest wins a prize. Free, but registration required — call 541-966-0380. Saturday, April 29.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1-2:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
