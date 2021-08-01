MONDAYS
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Registration required, visit bit.ly/Babysit101. (541-667-3509). Monday, Aug. 9.
STORY TIME, 10:30 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
BUBBLE BONANZA, 1 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Meet behind the library for a fun afternoon of bubbles, water tables and kinetic sand! Please dress in clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. For ages 0-6.Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Monday, Aug. 2.
ART IN THE PARK, 4 p.m., Helix Park, Helix. Elementary age kids can enjoy some afternoon arts and crafts. Bring a t-shirt for tie-dying Aug. 16. (541-376-6038). Through Aug. 16.
COSMIC GLOW BOWLING, 6 to 8 p.m., Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N 1st St, Hermiston. Stanfield Parks & Rec. is sponsoring this fun free event for local teens, with food and prizes. (541-449-3831). Monday, Aug. 2.
TUESDAYS
SUMMER STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena City Park. Athena Public Library has moved this event outdoors, with stories, crafts, and snacks. Geared for elementary ages. (541-566-2470). Through Aug. 17.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Helix Public Library, 119 Columbia St. Bring your littles down for a morning story. (541-376-6038). Through Aug. 17.
LIBRARY COMIC CON, 1 to 4 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Enthusiasts of all ages are welcome at this first annual Comic Convention. Activities include a costume contest, cosplay workshop, craft tables, comic book giveaway, and ... Wonder Woman, in person! All participants will take home a Role Playing Game set. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Aug. 3.
SUPER HERO CELEBRATION, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Meet the PJ Masks at this fun super hero celebration, with giveaways, super hero trials, and awesome crafts.Ages 0-6. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Aug. 3.
TEEN POLYMER CLAY, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Polymer clay can be used to sculpt and shape custom pieces, such as jewelry, miniatures, and so much more. Teens can stretch their creativity in this free imaginative class. Class size is limited; call to register. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Aug. 17, 24, and 31.
WEDNESDAYS
YOUTH GUITAR, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and CONTINUED YOUTH GUITAR, 4:40 to 5:40, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Students from 8 to 12, can pick up some guitar techniques at this free class. Those with a little skill can take the “Continued” class. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners are available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, Aug. 4 to 25.
THURSDAYS
ARTISTS IN THE PARK, 10:30 a.m., Athena City Park. Athena Public Library is hosting this weekly outdoor gathering for kids of all ages to learn art from local artists. (541-566-2470). Through Aug. 12.
TEEN GUITAR, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and CONTINUED TEEN GUITAR, 4:40 to 5:40, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens looking to learn guitar can pick up some techniques at this free class. Those with a little skill can take the “Continued” class. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners are available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, Aug. 5 to 26.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Funland Park, Hermiston. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Sponsored by Umatilla-Morrow Head Start. Free meal included. Call to register: 541-371-4162. Fourth Thursdays.
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE FOR TEENS, 6 p.m., Helix Library, 119 Columbia St. Teens meet each week to work out a new “mission.” Register early for details. (541-215-3053). Through Aug. 12.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
CRAFTS & STORIES IN THE PARK, 1 p.m., Weston Park. As part of their summer reading program, Weston Public Library will host children of all ages for an hour of stories and an art project. (541-566-2378).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
LIBRARY LOCK IN, 7 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Teens can play games, watch movies, eat candy, and live out all their Night at the Museum fantasies! But admission must be earned by reading — stop to find out more about Teen Summer Reading program. (541-566-2470). Friday, Aug. 13.
MOVIES IN THE PARK, 8:30 p.m., Community Park, Pendleton. Pendleton P&R continues their Friday night family movie series with “Sonic the Hedgehog” (8/6), “Wonder Woman 1984” (8/13), and “Rudy” (8/20). Free; concession available. (541-276-8100). Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, and 20.
SATURDAYS
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. August 7 is Pioneer Day; see Happenings. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pioneer Park, Pendleton. Pendleton Center for the Arts hosts this free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS BUCKLE SERIES, 10 a.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Highway 395, Hermiston. Riders compete in barrels, poles, a stake race, and other events. Prizes awarded for peewees; 10 & under; and 11-17 age categories. Free for spectators. (541-667-7260). Saturday, Aug. 28.
HERMISTON KID’S TRIATHLON, 10 a.m., Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 West Elm Ave. Triathletes will swim first, go directly to bicycling, and finish with running. No experience is needed and parents are encouraged to participate alongside. Two age groups: 7 to 12 and 4 to 6. Cheer on your favorite youngsters. (541-667-5018). Saturday, Aug. 7.
END OF SUMMER CARNIVAL, 4 to 6 p.m., 400 block of Main Street, Pendleton. Parks & Rec and the Library will host a block party, with a live Wild Wild West Show and free toddler water and sand play zone. Bring pocket money for the carnival games, with proceeds benefitting children’s activities. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Aug. 7.
SUNDAYS
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS CHARRO RODEO, 1 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Highway 395, Hermiston. Come down and cheer on your favorite youth riders; free for spectators. (541-667-7260). Sundays, Aug. 15 and 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.