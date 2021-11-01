MONDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
HOLIDAY CARD MAKING PARTY, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Get started early on your holiday cards! The library will provide a die cutting machine and all other supplies needed to make a bundle of cards for friends and family. (541-966-0380.) Monday, Nov. 8.
TUESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for storytime and a craft. (541-449-1254).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
CRAFTERNOONS: STEAM EDITION, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Kids from 2 to 14 will learn the language of “input-output” using fun and educational coding robotics. After designing and building their own course, they will navigate a robot through it. (541-966-0380.) Tuesday, Nov. 30.
REGENCY SEWING PARTY, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. In Part 1, teens and adults will plan, cut out, and prepare to sew a Regency era costume. Sewing will take place in Part 2 on Dec. 7. Free; registration required: 541-966-0380. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
WEDNESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
NBA TRIVIA NIGHT, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Teens and adults can celebrate the start of the NBA season with this trivia contest. Winner gets a $25 NBA Store gift card. Free; registration required: 541-966-0380. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT, 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for a family movie — this month its the PAW Patrol. Ryder and the pups are called in to stop Mayor Humdinger from making a mess of the Adventure City. Free. (541-567-2882). Wednesday, Nov. 10.
THURSDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E Main St. Drop-in craft event (masks required). Free. (541-566-2470).
LEGO CLUB, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. In observance of “Picture Book Month” we will be using LEGOs to build representations of our favorite picture books. Free for ages 4-13. (541-966-0380.) Thursday, Nov. 11.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Funland Park, Hermiston. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Sponsored by Umatilla-Morrow Head Start. Free meal included. Call to register: 541-371-4162. Fourth Thursdays.
FRIDAYS
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. ODF&W has opened this weekend to anyone wants to fish for free. No fishing, crabbing or clamming tags or licenses are required on Free Fishing Days, but all other regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. (503-947-6022). Friday, Nov. 26.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library. Pre-K youngsters are invited for stories in the library. Free. (541-566-2378).
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
SATURDAYS
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. See Friday, Nov. 26 listing. (503-947-6022). Saturday, Nov. 27.
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Registration required, visit bit.ly/Babysit101. (541-667-3509). Saturday, Nov. 13.
HERMISTON CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 Hwy. 395. Shop for bath items, home and garden crafts, woodworking, local products, and more. Santa will also be on-site for your photos. Free. (541-667-5018). Saturday, Nov. 27.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. August 7 is Pioneer Day; see Happenings. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
FALL SENSORY BINS, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Dive into bin after bin of fun sensory rich environments. Dress in old clothes because you will be getting messy! Free for ages 0 to 8. (541-966-0380.) Saturday, Nov. 20.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and crafts are tailored for ages 10 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 1 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
PCA CREATION STATION, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Kids and families (locals and tourists) can drop by for a self-directed free-play art-making experience. PCA supplies all the materials, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. (541-278-9201).
TEEN STEM CHALLENGE, 1:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Run a gauntlet of STEM activities, with the top overall score taking home the grand prize. Free; registration required: 541-966-0380. Saturday, Nov. 20.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. Call for times. (541-276-8100).
WILLOW CREEK SYMPHONY CONCERT, 4 p.m., Pendleton Christian School (formerly Harris Junior Academy), 3121 SW Hailey Ave. This preparatory orchestra of the Inland Northwest Musicians mixes youth and adult players. This community performance is free. Sunday, Nov. 21.
