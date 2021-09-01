MONDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
TUESDAYS
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Kids from 2 to 14 get to make a different craft each week, with materials supplied by the library. Free. (541-966-0380).
MODERN BOARD GAME NIGHT, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. These are not your grandma’s board games, unless your grandma is super cool! Euro-style games focus on strategy over luck and all players stay in the game until it’s over. Beginners on up are welcome; geared for teens and adults. Free; refreshments provided (541-278-9201). Second Tuesdays.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. (541-567-7615). Fourth Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
YOUTH GUITAR, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and CONTINUED YOUTH GUITAR, 4:40 to 5:40, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Students from 8 to 12, can pick up some guitar techniques at this free class. Those with a little skill can take the “Continued” class. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners are available. Five sessions; call to register. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, Sept. 1 to 29.
LITERACY CELEBRATION DAY, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. To celebrate International Literacy Day, the library will host a celebration for children 7 and younger. Activities including word scavenger hunt and word search bingo will help with literacy skills, kids will also receive free books for beginning readers. Free. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, Sept. 8.
DOGGIE DIP DAY, 5 to 7 p.m., Pendleton Aquatic Center. After the chlorine is out of the pools for the season, pooches of all kinds are welcomed for a swim. At $4 per dog, this popular event brings pet owners together to enjoy the last pool event of the season. (541-276-0104). Wednesday, Sept. 8.
HOBBIT TRIVIA NIGHT, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Prove your “Lord of the Rings” fandom at this Trivia Night event. Prizes awarded for the “Best Dressed Hobbit” and the winning trivia team. Free. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, Sept. 22.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
TEEN GUITAR, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and CONTINUED TEEN GUITAR, 4:40 to 5:40, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens looking to learn guitar can pick up some techniques at this free class. Those with a little skill can take the “Continued” class. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners are available. Five sessions; call to register. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, Sept. 2 to 30.
TEEN PAPER QUILLING, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Quilling (not quilting) uses thin strips of paper to roll, pinch, and shape into coils, then combine them into beautiful and decorative designs. Free for teens. Class size is limited; call to register. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, Sept. 2, 9, and 16.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Funland Park, Hermiston. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Sponsored by Umatilla-Morrow Head Start. Free meal included. Call to register: 541-371-4162. Fourth Thursdays.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
STORY TIME ON THE LAWN, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library. Children of all ages are invited for stories on the lawn by the library, weather permitting. (541-566-2378).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
SATURDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 & 11:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. August 7 is Pioneer Day; see Happenings. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
HERITAGE HARVEST, noon to 3 p.m., Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Make stained “glass” leaves, take part in a scavenger hunt, and see how apple butter is made. Free, with museum admission. (541-276-0012). Saturday, Sept 25.
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS BUCKLE SERIES, 10 a.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Highway 395, Hermiston. Riders compete in barrels, poles, a stake race, and other events. Prizes awarded for peewees; 10 & under; and 11-17 age categories. Free for spectators. (541-667-7260). Saturday, Sept. 11.
PCA CREATION STATION, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Kids and families (locals and tourists) can drop by for a self-directed free-play art-making experience. PCA supplies all the materials, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. (541-278-9201).
WILD WEST SHOW, 4 & 5 p.m., Main Street Pendleton. Come on down for the last shows of the season. Witness “The Ballad of Black Bart (or Ladies Get the Last Word)” with campy family fun. Free. (541-276-7411). Saturday, Sept. 4.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. Call for times. (541-276-8100).
