MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open for tots with a $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
TUESDAYS
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 p.m, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. This story time for children 5 and under with their caregivers, features stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and play to promote early literacy. (541-567-2882).
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can learn to sculpt, build and construct clay forms with the help of an expert. All skill levels welcome. Classes are free, but registration required at pendletonarts.org/classes/teen/. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Sept. 26 through Dec. 18.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens are invited to discuss all things anime and manga! (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
MERMAID GATHERING, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Merfolk of all kind are invited to build sand castles, create mermaid jewelry, hear a mermaid tale and play in the mermaid lagoon. Tails are encouraged. (541-966-0380.) Tuesday, Sept. 12.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. (541-567-7615). Fourth Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open for tots with a $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Adams Public Library, 190 Main St. Preschoolers are welcome. (541-566-9380).
COMIC CRAFT CLUB, 4 p.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Ages 9 to 15 are invited to discuss a free book they can pick up, along with a snack. (541-449-1254). First Wednesdays.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME IN THE PARK, 10:15 a.m., Grecian Heights Park, Pendleton. Led by library staff, all are welcome but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free, weather permitting. (541-966-0380). Thursdays in Sept.
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. Geared for preschoolers. (541-938-8247).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 4 to 6 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center gym, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave. Led by Lost & Found Youth Outreach, this program starts with gym activities, then covers life skills like improving self-confidence and success at school. Geared for students from 12 to 17. Free. (541-276-8100).
GIRLS WHO CODE, 4 to 5 p.m, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. This group aims to close the gender gap in computer skills and help pave the way for third to fifth grade girls learning programming. Make new friends and new skills. (541-567-2882). Thursday, Sept. 14.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Funland Park, Hermiston. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with a group of encouraging, non-judgemental fellow parents. Sponsored by Umatilla-Morrow Head Start. Free meal included. Call to register: 541-371-4162. Fourth Thursdays.
FRIDAYS
WESTWARD HO! PARADE, 10 a.m., City Hall to Round-Up Grounds, Pendleton. This unique non-motorized parade features horses, covered wagons, tribal regalia, mule teams, surreys, ox carts and much more. See Happenings for full schedule. (541-278-9332.) Friday, Sept. 15.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. (541-566-2378).
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
CRAFT PROJECTS, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
DROP-IN TEEN NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Teens can enjoy hanging out with friends, with pizza and activities like volleyball or video games. This is a free drop-in event and youth 12 to 18 are welcome. (541-276-8100). Every other Friday, Sept. 8 & 22.
SATURDAYS
FAMILY HEALTH & FITNESS DAY, 8 a.m to 2 p.m., Hermiston High School, 600 S. First Street. Day starts with 5K Fun Run, doors open at 9 a.m. See Happenings for details. (541-667-3509). Saturday, Sept. 23.
HARVEST BAZAAR, 9 a.m, Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Hwy. 395. Vendors, food carts and more can be found at this popular all-day event. (541-667-5018). Saturday, Sept. 30.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12 (under 8 should be accom-panied by an adult). (541-278-9201).
DRESS UP PARADE, 10 a.m., Main and Court streets, Pendleton. This annual parade kicks off the Round-Up, with classic cars, marching bands and more. See Happenings for full schedule. (541-278-9332.) Saturday, Sept. 9.
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Stop by the hands-on education station for fun crafts and activities. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
KIWANIS KIDS DAY, 10 a.m to 2 p.m., Butte Park, Hermiston. Kiwanis is sponsoring this event for all ages. Swing by for a day of fun, with activities, games and prizes. (541-667-5018). Saturday, Oct. 7.
PLAYDOUGH PARTY, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Drop by for a variety of themed play stations using playdough tools, gems, cookie cutters, and other fun manipulatives. (541-966-0380.) Saturday, Sept. 23.
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Each week, drop in for a free craft, designed for fifth grade and younger, available while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1-2:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.