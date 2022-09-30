MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
YOUTH GUITAR, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Students, age 8 to 12, will learn chords and strumming techniques in this free 10-session course. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners available. Registration required. (541-278-9201).
FOOD TRUCK NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, 5 to 9 p.m., Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., Milton-Freewater. With a variety of cuisines, desserts, and beers, there’s something for everyone! Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music on the grounds, then tour the Victorian era house museum. (541-938-4636). Monday, Oct. 17.
WORKSHOP: LET’S MAKE A STORY, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Author Julie Berry leads this free creative writing workshop. See Happenings for details. (541-966-0380). Monday, Oct. 24.
TUESDAYS
STORY & CRAFT, 10 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your preschoolers for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Stories, songs and crafts geared for toddlers and pre-schoolers. (541-566-2470).
SCREENWRITING, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can learn the art of writing scripts for plays, feature films, video games, and television through the the basic elements of scriptwriting in this six-session course. Free for teens; registration required. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 8.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens, grade 6 to 12, are invited to watch, discuss and craft all things anime. (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. (541-567-7615). Fourth Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Adams Public Library, 190 Main St. Preschoolers are welcome. (541-566-9380).
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. (541-966-0380).
COMIC CRAFT CLUB, 4 p.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Ages 9 to 15 are invited to discuss a free book they can pick up, along with a snack. (541-449-1254). First Wednesdays.
CODING FOR PRE-TEENS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Youngsters in grades 3 to 6 can learn basic computer science concepts through coding robotics and friendly, competitive games. Free monthly event. (541-966-0380). Last Wednesdays, through Dec.
CODING FOR TEENS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. See above; for teens in grades 7 to 12. (541-966-0380). Wednesdays, Oct. 19, Nov. 23, Dec. 21.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free lunch on Thursdays. (541-966-0380).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. Geared for preschoolers. (541-938-8247).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
OPEN ART STUDIO, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. This free, drop-in class offers kids of all ages full access to the PCA’s art materials and studio space. Children 8 and under need adult present. 541-278-9201. Through Nov. 24.
INTRO TO FILMMAKING, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. This four-session interactive beginner’s course introduces students to film theory and the basics of film production. Free for teens; registration required. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, during Oct.
CONTINUED YOUTH GUITAR, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Intermediate students, from 8 to 12, can build on the basic skills they’ve learned in this free 10-session course. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Now on Thursdays.
FRIDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
MAD SCIENTIST PARTY, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Experiments! Thrills! STEM! Come for the games, stay for the snacks and refreshments. Prize for the best Mad Scientist costume. Free, for all ages. (541-966-0380). Friday, Oct. 28.
SATURDAYS
HARVEST BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hermiston Community Center. Local vendors offer a variety of handmade items, including crocheted items, woodworking, home and garden items and more. (541-667-5014.) Saturday, Oct. 1.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12 (under 8 should be accom-panied by an adult). (541-278-9201).
PEPPA’S PUMPKIN PARTY, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All ages are invited to party with your favorite British Pig! Enjoy Peppa music, Peppa stories, Peppa games, Peppa crafts and Peppa giveaways. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Oct. 8.
PCA CREATION STATION, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Kids and families can drop by for a self-directed, free-play art-making experience. PCA offers all the supplies, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. Repeats Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (541-278-9201).
CREATIVE CALMING JARS, 1 to 2 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Youngsters can drop in to create a soothing, sparkling jar that’s fun to make and calming to take home. The mess stays inside the jar. Fee: $10; see page 5 for scholarships. (541-278-9201). Saturday, Oct. 29.
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
LEGO CLUB, 3 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. At this month’s back-to-school Lego Club special event, kids from 5 to 15 are encouraged to build a representation of their favorite book. One lucky winner will take home their own box of Legos! (541-966-0380). Saturdays, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Dec. 10.
FALL FESTIVAL, 5 to 8 p.m., Bard Park in Stanfield. Bring the kids for a meal, hay maze, trunk-or-treat, games, a hayride and the Haunted Library. $5 for library tour or $10 covers everything. (541-449-1254). Saturday, Oct. 29.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1-2:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
