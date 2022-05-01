MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
TEEN CANVAS EMBROIDERY ART, 5 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. If painting on a canvas isn’t your thing, come on down and try embroidery on a canvas instead. Supplies included, as long as they last. Free. (541-567-2882). Monday, May 23.
TUESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; repeats on Wed., Thurs., and Sat. (541-966-0380).
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Kids from 2 to 14 get to make a different craft each week, with materials supplied by the library. Last Tuesdays have a special STEM theme. Free. (541-966-0380).
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can try their hand at sculpting and clay construction, with help from an expert. No experience is required. Free; call to register. (541-278-9201).
TEEN UKELELE, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can learn to play this fun instrument! We’ll work on chords and strumming techniques, while practicing classic uke songs as a group. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from the PCA. Free, but registration is required, call 541-278-9201.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens are invited to discuss all things anime and manga! (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR TALK, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Anneke Bloomfield was just five when the Netherlands was invaded by Nazi Germany. Hear the firsthand story of how she survived. See pg. 8 for more details. Free. (541-966-0380.) Tuesday, May 31.
MODERN BOARD GAME NIGHT, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Euro-style games focus less on luck and more on strategy, and all players play the whole game. Beginners on up are welcome; geared for teens and adults. Free; complimentary refreshments provided. (541-278-9201). Second Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU: JEDI TRIALS, 4 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Successfully complete each test to earn a Jedi knighthood! Tasks include an obstacle course, ray gun skills test, puzzles and more. All ages are welcome. Free. (541-966-0380.) Wednesday, May 4.
INTRO TO D&D FOR TEENS, 4:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Become an orc wizard, an elf paladin, or anything you want to be in Dungeons & Dragons. The library has teamed up with a local game store to host an introduction for players new to to the game. Free. (541-567-2882). Wednesday, May 4.
MAKE A MONSTER (TEENS), 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens, create your own “monster plush” in this quirky class. Customize your creature with some knitted features during two weekly sessions. Free for teens of all skill levels. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, May 11 & 18.
THURSDAYS
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
LEGO CLUB, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Lego builders of all ages, bring your creativity to the library for some energetic construction. Free. (541-966-0380.) Thursday, May 5.
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE FOR TEENS, 6 p.m., Helix Public Library, 119 Columbia St. Teens meet each Thursday to work out a new “mission.” Free; register early for details. (541-215-3053.)
STAR WARS MOVIE TRIVIA, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Enjoy an evening of Star Wars trivia with questions spanning all nine movies. All ages are welcome, but registration is required; call 541-966-0380. Free. Thursday, May 5.
BEEKEEPER PROGRAM, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Ever wondered what beehives were all about? Beekeeper Ron Hendrickson will offer a presentation, along with a live bee display. Free. (541-567-2882). Thursday, May 19.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT, 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Bring the kids for a free family-friendly movie, along with popcorn and drinks. Call the library for show title. (541-567-2882). Thursday, May 26.
FRIDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library. Pre-K youngsters are invited for stories in the library. Free. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
SATURDAYS
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. This month, expect some festive holiday fun. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. Masks required. (541-278-9201).
PCA CREATION STATION, noon to 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Kids and families (locals and tourists) can drop by for a self-directed free-play art-making experience. PCA supplies all the materials, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. (541-278-9201).
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
MAKE A MONSTER (YOUTH), 1 to 3 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Youngsters can build their own “monster plush” customizing their creature with knitted features during two weekly sessions. For $10, an adult can bring up to three kids, age 8 and up. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Saturdays, May 14 & 21.
STEM STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. This story time is a fun way for kids 8 and under to learn basic concepts of science, technology, engineering and math. Free. (541-966-0380). Last Saturdays.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, noon to 1:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100). Through May.
