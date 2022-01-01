MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
ICE CARNIVAL, noon to 3 p.m., Roy Raley Park ice rink, Pendleton. It’s a no-school day, so bring your kids, age 10 and up, to the ice rink for free skating, games, and prizes. Parks and Rec staff will oversee the activities. Free. (541-276-8100). Monday, Jan. 31.
TEEN ANIME TRIVIA NIGHT, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens can enjoy a night of snacks, drinks and trivia, with questions on trending animes such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Haikyu. Form a team of 5 or less, or play solo. Prizes for the winners! Free. (541-567-2882). Monday, Jan. 24.
DINNER AND A MOVIE, 6 p.m., Pendleton Adventist Church, 1401 SW Goodwin Place. Guests are welcome for a free, family-friendly evening of food and fun. A pasta dinner starts at 6, followed by a screening of the animated film ”The Prince of Egypt” at 7. Dinner is a fundraiser for youth events; donations appreciated but not required. (541-276-0882). Monday, Jan. 24.
TUESDAYS
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Kids from 2 to 14 get to make a different craft each week, with materials supplied by the library. Last Tuesdays have a special STEM theme. Free. (541-966-0380).
PAPERCRETE FAIRY HOUSES, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Teens and adults are invited to build a weather-proof fairy house for lawn or garden, using strong but lightweight papercrete. Supplies provided by library. Free. (541-966-0380.) Tuesday, Jan 18.
WEDNESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
FAMILY MINI-GOLF, 4 to 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Golf holes will be set up all over the library. Bring the family down to test your putting skills. Free. (541-966-0380. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
YOUTH GUITAR, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Students from 8 to 12, can pick up some guitar techniques at this free class. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners are available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, through January.
INDOOR SNOW DAY, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Come play in the snow without getting cold and wet. Kids from 3 to 30 can enjoy an afternoon of snowman building, icicle making, snow themed playbins, with possibly an indoor snowball fight! Wednesday, Jan 5.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E Main St. Drop-in craft event (masks required). Free. (541-566-2470).
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 4 to 6 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center gym, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Led by Lost & Found Youth Outreach, this program starts with gym activities, then covers life skills like improving self-confidence and success at school. Geared for students from 12 to 17. Free. (541-276-8100).
TEEN GUITAR, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens can learn some guitar techniques at this free class, like basic chords and strumming styles. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners are available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, through January.
LEGO CLUB, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Lego builders, here’s your chance. Kids of all ages are welcome to create whatever they can imagine with the library’s large Lego collection. Free. (541-966-0380. Thursday, Jan. 6.
DRONING AROUND, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. This teen STEM program will have participants flying drones around the library! Free. (541-966-0380. Thursday, Jan. 13.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT, 6 to 7:45 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Enjoy the Disney movie “Luca” about a young boy’s unforgettable summer with his friend Alberto (who are both sea monsters). Free. (541-567-2882). Thursday, Jan. 20.
FRIDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library. Pre-K youngsters are invited for stories in the library. Free. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
TEEN CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Need more decor? Teens can make their own Japanese herbarium, floating flowers in a light bulb, to brighten up their bedroom. (541-567-2882). Friday, Jan. 14.
SATURDAYS
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. This month, expect some festive holiday fun. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. Masks required. (541-278-9201).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and crafts are tailored for ages 10 and under. Jan. 15 will feature a special creative movement story time. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
SATURDAY CRAFTS, 11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 1 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
PCA CREATION STATION, noon to 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Kids and families (locals and tourists) can drop by for a self-directed free-play art-making experience. PCA supplies all the materials, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. (541-278-9201).
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, noon to 1:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100). Through May.
