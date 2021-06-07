MONDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
SUMMER YOUTH ACTIVITIES, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bard Park, Stanfield. Four days a week, Stanfield Public Library will host an hour of arts, activities, and a grab-n-go lunch for local youngsters. (541-449-1254). Runs June 17 through July 29.
PAINTING IN THE PARK, 4 p.m., Helix Park, Helix. Elementary age kids can enjoy some afternoon arts and crafts. (541-376-6038). Mondays, June 17 and 21.
TUESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena City Park. Athena Public Library has moved this event outdoors, with stories, crafts, and snacks. Geared for elementary ages. (541-566-2470).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Helix Public Library, 119 Columbia St. Bring your littles down for a morning story. (541-376-6038). Tuesdays in June.
SUMMER YOUTH ACTIVITIES, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bard Park, Stanfield. Four days a week, Stanfield Public Library will host an hour of arts, activities, and a grab-n-go lunch for local youngsters. (541-449-1254). Runs June 17 through July 29.
BIG TRUCK DAY, 1 to 3 p.m., Pendle-ton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Drop by the parking lot to ogle the fire engine, ambulance, backhoe and visit with the people who run them. Kids will also get to see a flight simulator from the UAS drone testing range. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, June 8.
BLACK CANVAS PAINT NIGHT, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Grades 6 to 12 are invited for an artistic night of acrylic painting on a black background. Prepare to get messy. Registration required; call 541-966-0380. Tuesday, June 29.
WEDNESDAYS
SUMMER YOUTH ACTIVITIES, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bard Park, Stanfield. Four days a week, Stanfield Public Library will host an hour of arts, activities, and a grab-n-go lunch for local youngsters. (541-449-1254). Runs June 17 through July 29.
LEGO FREE BUILD, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. No rules or regulation; build what you like and visit with other builders. Age limit: 8 to 14, please. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, June 16.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME IN THE PARK, 10:15 a.m., Grecian Heights Park. Pendleton Library welcomes youngsters for a playdate, with books, an oversized parachute, and treats. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Thursday, June 24.
ARTISTS IN THE PARK, 10:30 a.m., Athena City Park. Athena Public Library is hosting this weekly outdoor gathering for kids of all ages to learn art from local artists. (541-566-2470). Starting June 17.
SUMMER YOUTH ACTIVITIES, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bard Park, Stanfield. Four days a week, Stanfield Public Library will host an hour of arts, activities, and a grab-n-go lunch for local youngsters. (541-449-1254). Runs June 17 through July 29.
FAMILY ACTIVITY DAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Learn how to play jacks, hopscotch, graces, and make a thaumatrope. Activities are included with admission; $5 adults, $2 students; 5 and under are free. (541-276-0012). Thursday, June 19.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Funland Park, Hermiston. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Sponsored by Umatilla-Morrow Head Start. Free meal included. Call to register: 541-371-4162. Fourth Thursdays.
FRIDAYS
OLD IRON SHOW, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Roy Raley Park, Pendleton. Bring your kids to see all the whirring, clanking antique machinery, from steam engines and farm equipment to classic cars. Free all weekend. (541-276-0012.) Friday, June 4.
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your todddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285). Starting June 18.
CRAFTS & STORIES IN THE PARK, 1 p.m., Weston Park. As part of their summer reading program, Weston Public Library will host children of all ages for an hour of stories and an art project. (541-566-2378). Fridays, starting June 11.
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
WIENER DOG DOXIE DASH & BLOCK PARTY, 4:30 p.m., Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon, 400 S. Main St., Pendleton. CMEO’s popular annual event features a silent auction, live music, hot dogs, bounce houses, and, of course, racing dachshunds. Register early if you have a dog to enter: 541-276-1066. Friday, June 18.
SATURDAYS
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. ODF&W has opened this weekend to anyone wants to fish for free. No fishing, crabbing or clamming tags or licenses are required on Free Fishing Days, but all other regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. (503-947-6022). Saturday, June 5.
P.N.V. MOTOCROSS RACES, 7 a.m. doors open, races begin at 10 a.m., Pilot Rock OHV, 800 RA Koch Road, Pilot Rock. Gate fee $10, $5 for ages 3 to 12; race fees $30 first race. (Steve Draper, 541-379-2568 or Wayne Bedard, 541-377-0239). Saturday, June 19.
OLD IRON SHOW, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Roy Raley Park, Pendleton. See Friday listing. (541-276-0012.) Saturday, June 5.
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pioneer Park, Pendleton. Pendleton Center for the Arts hosts this free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS CHARRO RODEO, 1 to 11 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Highway 395, Hermiston. Come down and cheer on your favorite youth riders; free for spectators. (541-667-7260). Saturday, June 12.
SUNDAYS
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. See Saturday listing. (503-947-6022). Sunday, June 6.
CLASS X MOTOCROSS RACES, 7 a.m. doors open, races begin at 10 a.m., Pilot Rock OHV, 800 RA Koch Road, Pilot Rock. Gate fee $10, $5 for ages 3 to 12; race fees $30 first race. (Steve Draper, 541-379-2568 or Wayne Bedard, 541-377-0239). Sunday, June 20.
OLD IRON SHOW, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roy Raley Park, Pendleton. See Friday listing. (541-276-0012.) Sunday, June 6.
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, time tbd, Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. Call for times. (541-276-8100).
