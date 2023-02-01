MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec. Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
TUESDAYS
BABY MEET & GREET, 10 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Moms, bring your littles to socialize, and meet other mothers. There will also be a supply swap, to pass along unused diapers, toys and clothes that are no longer needed. (541-966-0380). Last Tuesdays.
STORY & CRAFT, 10 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your preschoolers for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Stories, songs and crafts geared for toddlers and pre-schoolers. (541-566-2470).
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Step into the third dimension and bring some depth into your world. Learn how to sculpt, build and construct clay under the watchful eye of an expert. No experience needed. Registration is required, call 541-278-9201. Runs through Mar. 21.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens, grade 6 to 12, are invited to watch, discuss and craft all things anime. (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. (541-567-7615). Fourth Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Adams Public Library, 190 Main St. Preschoolers are welcome. (541-566-9380).
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. (541-966-0380).
COMIC CRAFT CLUB, 4 p.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Ages 9 to 15 are invited to discuss a free book they can pick up, along with a snack. (541-449-1254). First Wednesdays.
TEEN VALIDATION CARDS, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Ever hear of validation cards? Teens are invited to make custom cards for Valentines Day telling friends what you like or admire about them. Get creative and share the love. Free class, registration required; call 541-278-9201. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free lunch on Thursdays. (541-966-0380).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. Geared for preschoolers. (541-938-8247).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
AUDITIONING FOR STAGE, SCREEN & MUSIC, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can learn tips and techniques from a professional on how to pick and perform the right song or scene to interest a casting director. Bring a monologue to the first class, or an instrument. Four-session course is free for teens. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, Feb. 2 to 23.
YOUTH OPEN ART STUDIO, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. This free, drop-in class offers kids of all ages full access to the PCA’s art materials and studio space. Children 8 and under need an adult present. 541-278-9201. Thursdays, on school days.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Hwy. 331 near Wild-horse Casino), Mission. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. (541-566-2378).
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
FAMILY NIGHT/TEEN NIGHT AT REC IT ARENA, 4 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 East Airport, Hermiston. Bring the kids from 4 to 7 p.m for all kinds of games and activities. Teens are welcome from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per child. See page 7 for more details. (541-278-9201). Friday, Feb. 17.
SATURDAYS
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12 (under 8 should be accom-panied by an adult). (541-278-9201).
REC IT ARENA, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 East Airport, Hermiston. All ages welcome. Cost: $5 per child. See page 7 for more details. (541-278-9201). Saturday, Feb. 17.
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Each week, drop in for a free craft, designed for 5th grade and younger, available while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
WRITE LIKE AN ARTIST, 1 to 3 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Kids of all ages will enjoy this combined painting and writing course. Participants art by painting for four minutes then passing their work to someone else. After four rounds, the class will write a story based on each unique painting. Cost: $20 members/$25 non-members. (541-278-9201). Saturdays, Feb. 4 and 11.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT, 2 to 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Bring the whole gang for a free family matinee movie and popcorn. Call the library for this month’s film title. Free. (541-567-2882). Saturday, Feb. 18.
LEGO CLUB, 2:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Bring your young builders down for a session with the library’s extensive Lego collection. Free. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Feb. 4.
TREASURES OF PIONEER PARK, 4 p.m., 400 N.W. Despain Ave., Pendleton. If you only knew of the playground, you’ll be surprised to learn the park used to be a cemetery and still has some gravesites. Pendleton Library hosts this special tour highlighting the town’s oldest burial grounds. Free, but call to register. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Feb. 4.
DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE, 6 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Get your tickets now for this popular annual event. See page 7 for details. (541-276-6569). Saturday, Feb. 11.
SUNDAYS
REC IT ARENA, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 East Airport, Hermiston. All ages welcome. Cost: $5 per child. See page 7 for more details. (541-278-9201). Sunday, Feb. 17.
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1-2:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.