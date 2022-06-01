MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
TUESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; repeats on Wed., Thurs., and Sat. (541-966-0380).
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can try their hand at sculpting and clay construction, with help from an expert. No experience is required. Free; call to register. (541-278-9201).
TEEN UKELELE, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can learn to play this fun instrument! We’ll work on chords and strumming techniques, while practicing classic uke songs as a group. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from the PCA. Free, but registration is required, call 541-278-9201.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens are invited to discuss all things anime and manga! (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
CAMP OCEAN, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Traveling Lantern Theatre will present a voyage to the sea floor, where kids can search for treasure, puff like a puffer and floplike a flounder. Free. (541-966-0380.) Tuesday, June 14.
WEDNESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
SUMMER READING KICK-OFF STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Summer reading starts with an event filled with songs, books and activities. Everyone will receive a summer reading schedule, registration packet and everything you need for a fun-silled summer. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, June 8.
BUBBLES, BABIES & WATER PLAY, 1 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Bring the littles, six and under, to the grassy area behind the library, for a hour of bubbles, water tables, and popsicles. Free. (541-966-0380.) Wednesday, June 22.
THURSDAYS
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
TEEN SRP NATURE WALK, 4 to 6 p.m., Oxbow Trailhead. Hermiston Library’s Teen Summer Reading Program will meet for a short hike along the Oxbow Trail. Free. (541-567-2882). Thursday, June 30.
POKEMON TERRARIUMS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Youngsters from 11 to 18 can create an artificially Pokeball-shaped terrarium, filled with your favorite Pokemon characters. Free, but registration required; call 541-966-0380. Thursday, June 9.
TEEN SUMMER READING KICK-OFF PARTY, 5 p.m., , Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. What better way to kick off summer reading than with a party? Teens are welcome for a fun-filled hour with drinks, snacks, good company. Free. (541-567-2882). Thursday, June 23.
INTRO TO HIKING, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All ages are welcome as the Pendleton Parks & Rec director walks you through planning your first hike, including where to go, equipment to take and how to be safe. (541-966-0380). Thursday, June 9.
FRIDAYS
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters from 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Registration required, call 541-667-3509. Friday, June 24.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
SUMMER READING IN THE PARK, 1 p.m., Weston Park. Weston Public Library’s summer reading program will host a series of themed talks for children of all ages. See Happenings for details. (541-566-2378).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
FAMILY FUN DAY, 2 to 5 p.m., Umatilla Marina. Kick off the summer with a fun day of giant lawn games, food, bounce houses, giveaways, and music by the water. Free. (541-922-3226). Friday, June 17.
SATURDAYS
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. ODF&W has free fishing all weekend for all ages. No licenses are required on Free Fishing Days, but all other regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. (503-947-6022). Saturday, June 4.
SUMMER SIZZLER SCHOOLING SHOW, 8 a.m., Umatilla Sage Riders Arena, 81907 S. Hwy 395 Hermiston. Riding classes are available for all riders in Halter, English, Western, Ranch Horse and Trail styles. Spectators are welcome. (541-561-9187). Saturday, June 11.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
BRING YOUR BABY, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., , Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. They don’t stay little for long. Bring your newborns to three-year-olds, and create keepsakes from air dried clay for yourself or loved ones. Your baby will enjoy this creative class while you make memories. Cost: $20. Class repeats July 23 and Aug. 20 To register, call 541-278-9201. Saturday, June 11.
PCA CREATION STATION, noon to 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Kids and families (locals and tourists) can drop by for a self-directed free-play art-making experience. PCA supplies all the materials, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. (541-278-9201).
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
ROBOT ROUND-UP, 1:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Robot wranglers ages 8 to 12, can compete for a grand prize in events including puzzles, drones and robotic coding. Free, but registration required; call 541-966-0380. Saturday, June 18.
SUNDAYS
FREE FISHING DAY, all day, all fishable waters in Oregon. See Saturday listing. (503-947-6022). Sunday, June 5.
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, noon to 1:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
