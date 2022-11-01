MONDAYSCREATIVE SCIENCE JOURNEY with Journey Hahn, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Combine science and art in this fun class. Students learn scientific concepts through hands-on experiments with art! Snack will be provided. $10 drop-in fee per child. Through Nov. 28.
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
TUESDAYSTEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens, grade 6 to 12, are invited to watch, discuss and craft all things anime. (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Stories, songs and crafts geared for toddlers and pre-schoolers. (541-566-2470).
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Ongoing, join anytime, but register at pendleton.arts.org. Teens will learn how to sculpt, build and construct clay with sculptor Brian Purnell. This course is free and absolutely no experience is required. Through Nov. 22.
TEEN UKULELE, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. For students wanting to learn to play this fun instrument. Teens will work on chords and strumming techniques while practicing as a group. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one through Pendleton Music Co. Registration is required.
WEDNESDAYSTOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave.. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Adams Public Library, 190 Main St. Preschoolers are welcome. (541-566-9380).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. (541-966-0380).
COMIC CRAFT CLUB, 4 p.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Ages 9 to 15 are invited to discuss a free book they can pick up, along with a snack. (541-449-1254). First Wednesdays.
CODING FOR PRE-TEENS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Youngsters in grades 3 to 6 can learn basic computer science concepts through coding robotics and friendly, competitive games. Free monthly event. (541-966-0380). Last Wednesdays, through Dec.
CODING FOR TEENS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. See above; for teens in grades 7 to 12. (541-966-0380). Wednesdays, Oct. 19, Nov. 23, Dec. 21.
THURSDAYS
OPEN ART STUDIO, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. This free, drop-in class offers kids of all ages full access to the PCA’s art materials and studio space. Children 8 and under need an adult present. (541-278-9201). Through Nov. 24.
YOUTH GUITAR, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Students will learn basic major and minor chords, strumming styles and technique and will be able to play one song by the end of this free course. Please bring your own guitar, some loaners available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Now on Thursdays. Through Nov. 24.
CONTINUED YOUTH GUITAR, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Intermediate students, from 8 to 12, can build on the basic skills they’ve learned in this free 10-session course. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Now on Thursdays. Through Nov. 24.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Geared towards toddlers. (541-443-3285).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free lunch on Thursdays. (541-966-0380).
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
FRIDAYSPRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
SATURDAYS
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12 (under 8 should be accompanied by an adult). (541-278-9201).
PCA CREATION STATION, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Kids and families can drop by for a self-directed, free-play art-making experience. PCA offers all the supplies, inspiration, and space, in a section of the Pearson Auditorium. Free. Repeats Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (541-278-9201).
SATURDAY KIDS’ CRAFT, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
CLAY CREATIONS (AGES 7-12), 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Explore clay building open studio style. Kids will have full access to the Alice Fossati Ceramics Studio, under the supervision of teacher Kate Peck. Kids will get messy so send them in suitable clothes. $10 drop-in fee. Every first and third Saturday.
SUNDAYSSPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 1-2:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
