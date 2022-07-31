MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
YOUTH GUITAR, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Students, age 8 to 12, will learn chords and strumming techniques in this free course. This combined class welcomes beginners and intermediate players. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Now on Mondays.
TUESDAYS
BABYSITTING 101, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. If you have a tween or teen looking to earn a little extra cash, this day-long course explains what it takes to start a babysitting career. Class fee: $45. Registration required, call 541-276-8100. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; repeats on Wed., Thurs., and Sat. (541-966-0380).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can try their hand at sculpting and clay construction, with help from an expert. No experience is required. Free; call to confirm date. (541-278-9201).
ADULT AND TEEN CAMP GAMES, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Win books and medals by competing against other teams of campers in events such as archery, Nerf guns, precision casting, and pool noodle fencing. Let your inner child out to play! (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Aug. 23.
TERRIFIC TUESDAY, 6 to 8 p.m., Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Come enjoy a free screening of “The Great Sioux Uprising,” starring Jeff Chandler. which was filmed on location in Pendleton in 1952. (541-276-0012). Tuesday, Aug. 9.
WEDNESDAYS
FREE KIDS MOVIES, doors open 9:15 a.m., Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theatre Lane. On Wed. and Thurs. mornings two different films are shown at no cost. Aug. 3&4, “Casper” and “Angry Birds”; Aug. 10&11, “Jumanji” and “Home”; Aug. 17&18, “Matilda” and “Rise of the Guardians”; Aug. 24&25, “Prince of Egypt” and “Wallace and Gromit.” Sensory friendly showings are available and all ages are welcome. (541-567-1556.) Wednesdays, through Aug.
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
AQUATIC BLAST DOLLAR DAY, noon to 8 p.m., Pendleton Aquatic Center, 1901 N.W. Carden Ave. Just $1 will get you a day at the pool with a free drink. This popular event brings out big crowds to enjoy the water slides, kiddie pool and 50-meter pool. Bring your own food and water toys. (541-276-8100). Wednesday, Aug. 10.
TEEN MINI GOLF, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. The programming area will be converted to a 9-hole mini golf course. Kids, grades 6 to 12 (age 11 to 18) are invited to play, with prizes going to the three best scorers. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, Aug. 3.
THURSDAYS
FREE KIDS MOVIES, doors open 9:15 a.m., Hermiston Stadium 8 Cinema, 355 W. Theatre Lane. On Wed. and Thurs. mornings two different films are shown at no cost. See Wednesday listing for film titles. (541-567-1556.) Thursdays, through Aug.
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
SUMMER ART STUDIO, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Kids of all ages get full access to the PCA’s art materials and studio space, to explore art through drawing, painting, collage, or whatever they can imagine. Drop in for one session or all (no class on Aug. 11). Parents can participate, too! Children 8 and under need an adult present. Free. (541-278-9201.) Thursdays, through Aug. 25.
FRIDAYS
PFOL BOOK SALE, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center. After a long hiatus, the Friends of the Library sale is back. Books, new and old, for all ages, are waiting to be taken home and read. All proceeds support Pendleton Library. (541-966-0380). Friday, Aug. 26.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
SUMMER READING IN THE PARK, 1 p.m., Weston Park. Weston Public Library’s summer reading program will host a series of themed talks for children of all ages. (541-566-2378).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
ROCK & ROLL CAMP CONCERT, 7 p.m., 400 block of Main Street, Pendleton. Teen musicians strut their stuff after practicing all week at PCA (see Happenings). Come down and support your local rock stars! Free. (541-567-2882). Friday, Aug. 12.
SATURDAYS
MELONFEST, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Hermiston, Main St. & Festival St. This family-friendly event includes bathtub races, a seed-spitting contest, food and craft vendors, live music and other activities. Free. (541-289-1112.) Saturday, Aug. 20.
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Bring the clan down for a cool afternoon with a family-friendly movie, popcorn and drinks. (541-567-2882). Saturday, Aug. 20.
PFOL BOOK SALE, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center. The Friends of the Library sale is back. Books, new and old, for all ages, are waiting to be taken home and read. $1 a bag during the last two hours! (541-966-0380). Saturday, Aug. 27.
PIONEER DAY, noon to 3 p.m., Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Pioneer Day is back with hands-on activities, historical demonstrations, and an artisan market. Heritage Station’s summer hours continue through Sept.; Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (541-276-0012). Saturday, Aug. 20.
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
PENDLETON LIBRARY COMIC CON, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Get out your cosplay outfits! See page 7 for details. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Aug. 6.
THE BALLAD OF PINKY BROWN, 6 p.m., Main Street locations, Pendleton. As part of “Get Wild in Pendleton,” this Old West comic mini-musical will show for free most Saturdays through Sept. 3. Look for live music, horse and wagon rides around town during the rest of the day. (541-276-7411.) Saturdays, Aug. 6, 13, 27, Sept. 3.
UMATILLA COUNTY FAIR KICK-OFF PARADE, 6:30 p.m., starts at West Park Elementary in Hermiston. Expects floats, horses, and marching bands, with this year’s theme, “Moo-ving Forward Together!” The parade route starts on SW 7th St., ends on Main Street. The Fair runs from Aug. 10 to 13, on the EOTEC grounds. For details visit www.umatillacountyfair.net. Saturday, Aug. 6.
MOVIES IN THE PARK, dusk (8:30-ish), Community Park, Pendleton. This month: Aug. 5, “Godzilla v. Kong”; Aug. 12, “Star Trek”; Aug. 19, “King Richard”; and Aug. 26, “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” Pre-show activities include kickball, corn hole and flag football. Concessions are available. (541-276-8100.) Saturdays through Aug.
