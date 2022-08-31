MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
YOUTH GUITAR, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Students, age 8 to 12, will learn chords and strumming techniques in this free 10-session course. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners available. Registration required. (541-278-9201). Starts Sept. 19.
TUESDAYS
BOOKS AND BABIES MEET & GREET, 10 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Meet other parents with babies, newborn to 2 years. The library will provide space for parents and littles to hang out, with a changing table, baby toys, blankets and chewable books. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Sept. 27.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; repeats on Wed., Thurs., and Sat. (541-966-0380).
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can try their hand at sculpting and clay construction, with help from an expert. No experience is required. Free for teens; call to register. (541-278-9201). Runs Sept. 20 to Nov. 22.
TEEN UKELELE, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens will learn chords and strumming techniques, while practicing classic uke songs as a group. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from the PCA. Free 10-session course. Registration is required, call 541-278-9201. Runs Sept. 20 to Nov. 22.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens, grade 6 to 12, are invited to watch, discuss and craft all things anime. This month, teens will learn to draw manga. (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens, if you enjoy a good fart joke, then this is the game for you. Drop by the library to play the family edition of Cards Against Humanity. Free; for grades 6-12. (541-567-2882). Tuesday, Sept. 13.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. (541-567-7615). Fourth Tuesdays.
EMBOSSED LEATHER EARRINGS, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Teens and tweens, 12 and up, are invited to make a pair of matching earrings. You bring the fashion-sense, the library will supply the materials. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Sept. 6.
MY FAVORITE MANGA, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Teens can talk about their favorite Manga series or get some new ideas, like Japanese Horror Manga. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Sept. 20.
WEDNESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
CODING FOR TEENS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Teens in grades 7 to 12 learn basic computer science concepts through coding robotics and friendly, competitive games. Build critical thinking skills and improve your computational reasoning. Free. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, Sept. 21.
CODING FOR PRE-TEENS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Youngsters in grades 3 to 6 can learn basic computer science concepts through coding robotics and friendly, competitive games. Use your imagination and improve your critical thinking. Free. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, Sept. 28.
DOGGIE DIP DAY, 5 to 7 p.m., Pendleton Aquatic Center. After the chlorine is out of the pools for the season, pooches of all kinds are welcomed for a swim. At $4 per dog, this popular event brings pet owners together to enjoy the last pool event of the season. (541-276-0104). Wednesday, Sept. 7.
THURSDAYS
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
OPEN ART STUDIO, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. This free, drop-in class offers kids of all ages full access to the PCA’s art materials and studio space. Children 8 and under need adult present. 541-278-9201. Thursdays, runs Sept. 22 to Nov. 24.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Funland Park, Hermiston. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with a group of encouraging, non-judgemental fellow parents. Sponsored by Umatilla-Morrow Head Start. Free meal included. Call to register: 541-371-4162. Fourth Thursdays.
CONTINUED YOUTH GUITAR, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Intermediate students, from 8 to 12, can build on the basic skills they’ve learned in this free 10-session course. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Now on Thursdays; starts Sept. 22.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
SATURDAYS
HARVEST BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hermiston Community Center. Local vendors offer a variety of handmade items, including crocheted items, woodworking, home and garden items and more. (541-667-5014.) Saturday, Oct. 1.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12 (under 8 should be accom-panied by an adult). (541-278-9201).
KIWANIS KIDS DAY, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Butte Park, Hermiston. Bring the family for a day at the park with games, events, prizes and more. Free. Hosted by Hermiston Parks & Rec. (541-667-5014.)Saturday, Sept. 17.
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Bring the clan for an afternoon with a free family-friendly movie, popcorn and drinks. (541-567-2882). Saturday, Sept. 17.
LEGO CLUB, 3 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. At this month’s back-to-school Lego Club special event, kids from 5 to 15 are encouraged to build a representation of their favorite book. One lucky winner will take home their own box of Legos! (541-966-0380). Saturday, Sept. 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.