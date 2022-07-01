MONDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
YOUTH GUITAR, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Students, age 8 to 12, will learn chords and strumming techniques in this free course. This combined class welcomes beginners and intermediate players. Please bring your own guitar; some loaners available. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Now on Mondays.
STARS AND STRIPES POOL PARTY, 6:30 p.m., Hermiston Family Aquatic Center. Celebrate Independence Day at the pool, with a BBQ dinner, games, live music, and swimming. Also a great view of the fireworks display after dusk. Tickets for this family-friendly event sell quickly; $16 for age 15 and older; $12 for 2-14 years (under 2 free). Monday, July 4.
TUESDAYS
BABYSITTING 101, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. If you have a tween or teen looking to earn a little extra cash, this day-long course explains what it takes to start a babysitting career. Class fee: $45. Registration required, call 541-276-8100. Tuesday, July 26.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories and activities are tailored for younger children. Free; repeats on Wed., Thurs., and Sat. (541-966-0380).
IN-PERSON STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Story time is back with live readers. (541-567-2882).
STORY & CRAFT, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Bring your littles in for story time and a craft. (541-449-1254).
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Check the library’s Facebook page for details. (541-566-2470).
TEEN CLAY, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Teens can try their hand at sculpting and clay construction, with help from an expert. No experience is required. Free; call to register. (541-278-9201).
CREATIVE JOURNALING, 4 to 5:30 p.m., , Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Keeping an art journal can support your creativity. Try out this practice with a variety of unique and fun entry-making methods, like record keeping, brainstorming, and documenting new art media. All materials supplied. Free for teens. To register, call 541-278-9201. Tuesdays, July 5, 13, 19.
TEEN ANIME CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Teens are invited to discuss all things anime and manga! (541-567-2882). Third Tuesdays.
TERRIFIC TUESDAY, 6 to 8 p.m., Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Come enjoy a free screening of the 1955 western “Pillars of the Sky,” starring Jeff Chandler and Dorothy Malone, which was filmed in Eastern Oregon. (541-276-0012). Tuesday, July 12.
WEDNESDAYS
TOT TIME, 10 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The gym is open again for tots! $2 drop-in fee per child. (541-276-8100).
NATURE EXPLORERS, 4 p.m., Community Park, Pendleton. All ages are welcome to create nature view finders, go on a nature scavenger hunt, create nature journals and play with friends at the newly rebuilt playground. Sponsored by Pendleton Public Library. Free; no registration required. (541-966-0380.) Wednesday, July 13.
JUNIOR BIRD WATCHERS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Drop by the children’s area of the library to paint birdhouses, create backyard bird feeders and work with friends to build a giant birds nest in the library! Free for all ages; no registration required. (541-966-0380.) Wednesday, July 27.
THURSDAYS
CRAFTERNOON, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Drop-in craft event. Free. (541-566-2470).
SUMMER ART STUDIO, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Starting July 7, kids of all ages get full access to the PCA’s art materials and studio space, to explore art through drawing, painting, collage, or whatever they can imagine. Drop in for one session or all seven (no class Aug. 7). Parents can participate, too! Children 8 and under need an adult present. Free. (541-278-9201.) Thursdays through Aug. 25.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your toddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
SUMMER READING IN THE PARK, 1 p.m., Weston Park. Weston Public Library’s summer reading program will host a series of themed talks for children of all ages. The July 8 theme is “An Afternoon With a Fish Scientist.” (541-566-2378).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
WILDHORSE POW WOW, Grand Entry at 7 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino. This three-day event features drumming, singing, and dancing by contestants from across the U.S. and Canada. Native American artisans and vendors also attend, and delicious food including the crowd favorite – fry bread. Free for all ages. For more information, visit www.wildhorseresort.com/2022-pow-wow/ or call 800-654-9453. Friday, July 1.
TEEN NIGHT AT THE POOL, 8 to 10 p.m., Pendleton Aquatic Center, 1901 NW Carden Ave. Teens 13 to 18 can enjoy a fun night at the pool without the little kids around. The $10 admission includes two slices of pizza, games and music. (541-278-9201.) Friday, July 29.
SATURDAYS
SPUDFEST, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Hermiston, Main St. & Festival St. Food and craft vendors, live music and kids activities should make this a fun family event. (541-289-1112.) Saturday, July 9.
WILDHORSE POW WOW, Grand Entry at 1 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino. See Friday listing. Details at www.wildhorseresort.com/2022-pow-wow or call 800-654-9453. Saturday, July 2.
SATURDAY KID’S CRAFT, 1 to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop in for a free children’s craft each week, available until 3 p.m. or while supplies last. (541-567-2882).
LEGO POWER HOUR, 2 to 3 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. During July, Lego fans can spend an hour constructing, with weekly prize drawings and entries for a grand prize, drawn on July 30. (541-966-0380). Saturdays through July 30.
THE BALLAD OF PINKY BROWN, 6 p.m., Main Street locations, Pendleton. As part of “Get Wild in Pendleton,” this Old West comic mini-musical will show for free most Saturdays through Sept. 3. Look for live music, horse and wagon rides around town during the rest of the day. (541-276-7411.) Saturdays, July 2, 16 and 23.
SUNDAYS
WILDHORSE POW WOW, Grand Entry at 1 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino. See Friday listing. Details at www.wildhorseresort.com/2022-pow-wow or call 800-654-9453. Sunday, July 3.
INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS, dusk, in the lot west of Pendleton Walmart. This year’s display is being held a day early; mark your calendar. See Happenings for details. Sunday, July 3.
