MONDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youngsters welcome. (541-376-6038).
SUMMER YOUTH ACTIVITIES, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bard Park, Stanfield. Four days a week, Stanfield Public Library will host an hour of arts, activities, and a grab-n-go lunch for local youngsters. (541-449-1254). Runs through July 26.
ART IN THE PARK, 4 p.m., Helix Park, Helix. Elementary age kids can enjoy some afternoon arts and crafts. (541-457-6130). Starting July 19.
TUESDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena City Park. Athena Public Library has moved this event outdoors, with stories, crafts, and snacks. Geared for elementary ages. (541-566-2470).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Helix Public Library, 119 Columbia St. Bring your littles down for a morning story. (541-457-6130). Tuesdays, starting July 20.
SUMMER YOUTH ACTIVITIES, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bard Park, Stanfield. See Mondays. (541-449-1254). Runs through July 29.
SPACE JAM LEGACY EVENT, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Drop by the Rec Center Gym for an afternoon of Space Jam themed basketball games and activities, with prizes. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, July 20.
DIY DAY PLANNERS FOR TEENS, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Don’t forget events, homework, or get-togethers! Teens can customize their own day planner and creatively personalize it to fit their day-to-day needs. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, July 13 & 20.
WEDNESDAYS
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Registration required, visit bit.ly/Babysit101. (541-667-3509). Wednesday, July 21.
SUMMER YOUTH ACTIVITIES, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bard Park, Stanfield. See Mondays. (541-449-1254). Runs through July 29.
TEEN UKULELE, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens who would like to learn this fun and compact instrument are welcome. Work on chords and strumming techniques, while practicing classic uke songs as a group. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from PCA. Call to register. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, July 7 to 28.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME IN THE PARK, 10:15 a.m., Pioneer Park. Pendleton Library welcomes youngsters for a playground playdate, with popsicles, popcorn, and a parachute! Free; no registration needed. (If they still have energy head over to Grecian Heights Park for the new Story Walk: “The Gruffalo.”) (541-966-0380). Thursday, July 29.
ARTISTS IN THE PARK, 10:30 a.m., Athena City Park. Athena Public Library is hosting this weekly outdoor gathering for kids of all ages to learn art from local artists. (541-566-2470). Starting July 15.
SUMMER YOUTH ACTIVITIES, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bard Park, Stanfield. See Mondays. (541-449-1254). Runs through July 29.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Funland Park, Hermiston. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Sponsored by Umatilla-Morrow Head Start. Free meal included. Call to register: 541-371-4162. Fourth Thursdays.
DINO STORY, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. This dino-mite adventure comes courtesy of the Museum of Natural & Cultural History. Learn through fossils what Oregon was like in the Jurassic Period. Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Thursday, July 15.
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE FOR TEENS, 6 p.m., Helix Library, 119 Columbia St. Teens meet each week to work out a new “mission.” Register early for details. (541-215-3053). Starting July 15.
FRIDAYS
FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-429-7700). First Fridays.
STORY TIME, 11 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. Bring your todddlers down for a late morning story-reading. (541-443-3285).
CRAFTS & STORIES IN THE PARK, 1 p.m., Weston Park. As part of their summer reading program, Weston Public Library will host children of all ages for an hour of stories and an art project. (541-566-2378).
CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-6038).
SATURDAYS
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. July’s theme is “Celebrate America” with an apple pie baking contest. Judging starts at noon. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
INFLATABLE FUN RUN, 8:30 a.m., Hermiston’s Butte Park fields. Take your kids on an epic run, traversing, bouncing, jumping over 90-ft long bounce houses! Five start times are staggered every 30 min., beginning at 8:30 for 13 and up. There’s also Color Wars — a glorified pillow fight with socks filled with safe color powder; all ages at 11 a.m., and again at 1 p.m for kids 7+. 5K registration is $25 per person; Color War cost is $5. Register at bit.ly/hermistonrecreation. Saturday, July 10.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pioneer Park, Pendleton. Pendleton Center for the Arts hosts this free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
ART WITH KIM, noon to 1 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kim Chavez leads this creative class for ages 6 to 12 in PCA’s studio space. Each class project is a surprise and students will take home a custom piece of art. $10 per session; call to register. (541-278-9201). Saturdays, July 17 & 24.
UMATILLA SAGE RIDERS CHARRO RODEO, 1 to 11 p.m., USR arena, 81907 N. Highway 395, Hermiston. Come down and cheer on your favorite youth riders; free for spectators. (541-667-7260). Saturday, July 24.
READING RAINBOW, 2:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. A mystery guest will lead this storytime, followed by a sing-a-long and take home crafts. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Saturday, July 10.
SUNDAYS
FOURTH OF JULY PARADE, 10 a.m., starts at Pendleton City Hall on S.W. Dorion Avenue. The parade is back this year — don’t forget your sunscreen! The parade route continues down S. Main Street, then west on S.W. Court Avenue, ending at the Pendleton Convention Center. (541-278-2720.) Sunday, July 4.
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, time tbd, Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. Call for times. (541-276-8100).
