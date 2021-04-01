From ballet to jiu-jitsu, activities for children have started to welcome them back.
For the first time in decades, dance floors, gyms, and arenas fell silent in 2020. But, as risks decline, lights are turning back on in Eastern Oregon.
Pendleton Ballet Theatre Director Julie Sneden Carlson calls the pandemic a lesson in flexibility and resilience. “We are continually switching gears to accommodate the quickly changing mandates that have been passed.” When the pandemic closed studios a year ago, PBT shifted to streaming classes on an app, making CDs of class music and posting video activities. The spring ballet was postponed and the annual performance of “The Nutcracker” became a production filmed outside – in December.
“We went from plan A to B to C to D in order to actually perform ‘The Nutcracker,’” says Sneden Carlson. “The dancers were amazing and stalwart! It was a thing of joy that many in the community had a hand in.”
To return to classes, mask wearing, temperature checks and sanitation became part of the process, and it’s paid off – PBT has not had a single case of COVID-19 in the studio.
At Jr. Jam Dance, Debbie Kishpaugh outlined a similar routine: sanitize equipment, temperature checks at the door, hand sanitizer prior to going to class and masks throughout. With size restrictions, most dance classes across Eastern Oregon are full for the current season but will open to new students this summer. That includes both Jr. Jam and Hermiston’s Dance Unlimited.
Studio Director Alexis McCarthy says one of Dance Unlimited’s biggest challenges has been opening and closing the studio as restrictions changed. The studio reopened Feb. 1 and is now finishing its 2020-2021 season. They typically close during August, but this summer they’ll be open to take advantage of all the studio time they can.
McCarthy is grateful to be open. “We’re happy we still get to do everything we love with these kids and keep them safe while we do it.” Offering classes has become almost a choreographed show on its own, with limitations on class sizes and coordinated start and exit times to reduce the number of people in hallways. “We sanitize everything between every class,” McCarthy says – bathrooms, ballet bars, and all door handles. “Everything you touch is sanitized.”
Stanfield’s Eastern Oregon Family Taekwondo is taking new students now. The dojang only closed for three months last year but still lost students during the pandemic. As people venture out again, numbers are starting to inch closer to normal, even though they ask kids to stay home if they have a slight cold or a sniffle.
Morizi Jiu-jitsu in Hermiston is open again, currently only by appointment at limited capacity. The academy recently started a 4- to 7-year-old class and offers a free introductory class for prospective new students.
Restrictions also closed Eastern Oregon Gymnastics in Pendleton, for four months. “The team – the beginner competition group – basically had to start all over,” says owner Gary Stanner. “Conditioning, flexibility, and learning the routines all over again.” The gym is now taking new students and gets sanitized regularly, with distancing requirements in place.
Outdoor programs like the Pendleton Mustangers and Umatilla Sage Riders have been able to keep kids in arenas and on horses through most of the pandemic – with precautions and limited numbers. With mask wearing, social distancing, and plenty of sanitizer, Umatilla Sage Riders plan on a full event calendar in 2021, including a reined cow horse show, a barrel racing clinic, playdays, and time-only runs.
Open to all ages, cycling group Pendleton on Wheels is planning to continue to hit roads and trails this year. POW’s website has information on favorite routes to ride as a family or with the group and they’re always looking for more members.
Tackling both indoor and outdoor programs has been a challenge for Hermiston Recreation Manager Brandon Artz, re-evaluating, re-structuring, and re-planning activities. Hermiston Parks & Rec is now scheduling in-person activities this spring and summer.
“After a year of virtual learning, the last thing we want to offer is more screen time. We need kids to get out and be active,” he says. After losing staff during the closures, Hermiston P&R is actively hiring in hopes of offering more activities. Artz says they are moving ahead with a fishing derby, parkour and wilderness survival camps, swimming lessons, and summer swim team.
Swimming lessons could also return to Pendleton, with Pendleton Parks & Rec planning a big push this summer. “We feel that swimming is an essential skill that all children should learn, that may literally save their life some day,” says Liam Hughes, PP&R director.
Hughes says COVID has impacted the department in a wide variety of ways, from closing the pool to record attendance at the ice skating rink. “Throughout the pandemic, things have been changing fast so we have stopped trying to plan too far ahead,” he says. “We hope for additional options as restrictions relax.”
Organizers say the priorities are staying safe and making activities available to kids. Most are cautiously optimistic.
A year ago, Pendleton Ballet Theatre had to postpone its production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Now they’re trying again. Preparing a second time puts PBT back in the position of being ready for anything, says Julie Sneden Carlson. “But whatever happens, this group is so full of heart and soul that it will be wonderful. We will persevere!”
———
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.