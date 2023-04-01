What could be more fun than getting the kids involved in creating this year’s Easter brunch? The whole family will enjoy the results and you’ll have quality time in the kitchen with your budding chefs.
You might want to do the grocery shopping with the kids as well, so they get the full chef experience of selecting just the right ingredients for this special meal. Make a handwritten menu on a chalkboard and post for all to see. Add place cards for family members to put by their plates. Allow the grandkids to wear aprons and seat the rest of the family as they serve this terrific Easter brunch. The menu includes:
Cheesy Breakfast Egg Wraps
Roasted Baby Yukon Potatoes
Spicy Link Sausages
Greek Yogurt and Fruit Board
Banana Brunch Punch
Be mindful of the ages of your children as you prepare the meal. Those ingredients requiring sharp knives can be prepped by adults and use of the hot oven or stovetop pans should also be monitored according to the ages of the kids helping.
Cook bacon, pepper and onion in oil. When bacon is crisp, add eggs beaten with half and half or sour cream. When eggs are nearly done, add the cheese and cook until melted. Divide and wrap in warmed tortillas. Garnish with feta cheese, avocado, salsa or cilantro.
Roasted Baby Yukon Potatoes
Ingredients:
2 lbs. baby Yukon gold potatoes,
cut into ½ inch pieces
Olive oil
Minced garlic
Greek seasoning to taste (oregano,
thyme, basil, marjoram, dried
onion and garlic)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place cut potatoes in bowl and drizzle with olive oil, then place potatoes on baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake 30 to 45 minutes until crisp.
Spicy Link Sausages
Purchase any quality links, brown them well (maybe while potatoes are cooking) and hold in the oven until the rest of the meal is ready.
Greek Yogurt and Fresh Fruit Board
Ingredients:
Greek yogurt or vanilla yogurt
Blueberries
Strawberries
Coconut
Dried peaches or apricots
Chopped pecans
Kiwi slices
Apple chunks
Granola
Arrange bowls with the ingredients on the counter, with yogurt container in the center. Fill small bowls with yogurt and let each family member customize with an assortment of fruits, nuts and coconut. Sprinkle with granola.
This punch is made the day before Easter and will fill a large punch bowl — enough for the family to enjoy throughout the day.
Ingredients:
6 medium-ripe bananas
12 oz. frozen orange juice
concentrate, thawed
¾ cup frozen lemonade concentrate,
thawed
3 cups warm water
2 cups sugar
46 oz. pineapple juice, chilled
3 bottles lemon lime soda
Orange slices
First, blend the bananas, the orange juice, the lemonade and half the water, plus half the sugar. Blend until smooth. Remove half of this mixture to a freezer container. Add the remaining water and sugar. Blend. Add that mixture to the same freezer container. Mix, cover and freeze solid.
The next day, an hour before serving, place the frozen material into the punch bowl. Add pineapple juice, soda and stir. Garnish with orange slices.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jan Pierce, M.Ed. (www.janpierce.net) is a retired schoolteacher and a Northwest writer. She is the author of “Homegrown Readers,” “Homegrown Family Fun” and “The Exploits of Edna and Gertie,” all available on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.