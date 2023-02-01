Children are among the most curious creatures on this planet. Unfortunately, this means that their sticky fingers can come across items not meant for little hands, including prescription, over-the-counter and recreational substances. Each year, some 50,000 emergency department visits are from children under five who accidentally overdose on medication. Additionally, 90% of these cases occurred without caregiver supervision.
Parents know that it’s impossible to keep an eye on your child all the time. Add to that the difficulty children have telling the difference between various candies and medicines. What are some measures to take to prevent your child from getting ahold of these medications?
The Prevention of Overdoses and Treatment Errors in Children Taskforce (PROTECT) lists the following methods to keep medications out of your child’s hands:
Pick a place your children cannot reach. The location of all medication should be in a high and unreachable area for your child. If medicines are in your purse or bag, also make sure it is out of reach and out of your child’s sight.
Never leave loose pills or liquid medicines out on a counter, table or bedside. Even after giving your child/yourself medication, place it back in its proper location. Children can mistake medicine for candy or sugary drinks.
At home or away, keep medications in their original, child resistant containers. Original medication containers often have child locks. Hearing the click of the container when closing it will ensure it has locked. If you use a pill organizer, also check if it is child-resistant.
Teach your child about medicine safety. Talk to your child about medication and why you or another trusted caregiver must give it to them. Never refer to medicine as candy, even when persuading a child to take their medication.
In homes with children, discuss keeping medicine in a safe place. Don’t be shy. Talk about medicine. Ask guests and other caregivers to ensure that their medication is out of reach and out of sight for young children.
Know the Poison Control phone number. Keep the Poison Control number (1-800-222-1222) in your contacts. It is a free, 24/7 number where a poison specialist can inform you about what to do if you suspect a poisoning.
It is even more dangerous when adults have more potent medications like prescription opioids. With opioids present, it is also highly recommended to have naloxone on hand. Naloxone is a prescription drug designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose using an injection or, more commonly, through a nasal spray. Naloxone only works for opioid overdoses, but there are no negative consequences for administering it if opioids are not involved. Multiple doses of naloxone can be given to anyone, no matter their age, weight or height. However, always call 911 if you believe someone has overdosed. If you have opioid medication in the house, it is very important to have this life-saving medication. The American Medical Association has more information on how to use naloxone online at bit.ly/AMAnaloxone.
One last strategy to keep medicine out of your child’s hands is to properly dispose of unused and unwanted medications. There are three main ways to practice safe disposal:
The Safe Drug Disposal locator for Oregon (medtakebackoregon.org) helps you find the closest sites to you to drop off your unused and unwanted medications. Just input your zip code, read about the generally accepted medications and drop them at your site.
Flushing medications down the toilet is an option only when the medication is on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flush list (visit bit.ly/FlushListFDA). Many meds can negatively impact the environment and your community, so it’s crucial to check the list before flushing,
When disposal sites and flushing unused/unwanted medication are not an option, the FDA has step-by-step guidance about properly discarding your medication in the trash. Check bit.ly/DrugDiscardFDA.
Implementing these simple strategies into your daily routine will help to keep your child and community safe from drug overdoses. As always, if you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 24/7/365 hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit www.samhsa.gov/. For more information or resources on overdose prevention, please visit the Umatilla County Public Health Facebook page or website.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Isabel Devera is the Overdose Prevention Program Coordinator at Umatilla County Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.