666073442

Anyone who uses social media — or the internet in general — has probably noticed a phenomenon where everyone suddenly becomes an expert on a topic. You post a question about when to introduce solid food or when to let your child have a cell phone and people start answering as if they have a Ph.D. in the subject.

As a reader, it can be easy to identify when someone is only acting like an expert. As a writer, here are a few ways to know if you are an expert on a subject:

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jennifer Colton is a communications specialist for the City of Pendleton and mother of three.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.