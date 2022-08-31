Anyone who uses social media — or the internet in general — has probably noticed a phenomenon where everyone suddenly becomes an expert on a topic. You post a question about when to introduce solid food or when to let your child have a cell phone and people start answering as if they have a Ph.D. in the subject.
As a reader, it can be easy to identify when someone is only acting like an expert. As a writer, here are a few ways to know if you are an expert on a subject:
Can you back up what you’re saying? An expert has expertise in an area. If you are an expert, you have the knowledge, skills, training and experience to back up what you’re saying. An internet search may not cut it — you need to have been in the trenches either studying or living this topic. If you have a college degree and a decade of working in psychology, you are probably a type of expert who can contribute meaningfully to a conversation. If you’ve worked in a daycare or a classroom and experienced how hundreds of children learn how to tie their shoes, you are probably an expert. If you read three blog posts online, you are not yet an expert.
Do you have multiple potential answers? If you are an expert, you have experienced an issue in multiple different ways or have a wide knowledge base about it. That background should mean when someone posts a question, you have multiple ways you could answer it and have to narrow down the best way to answer it. If you only have one answer to pull from, you may not be an expert. For example, if someone asks what the best restaurant in town is, you probably have a favorite that you can recommend. If that restaurant is the only one you’ve ever been to, you have a worthwhile opinion but aren’t really an expert on local restaurants; however, if you have been to many different restaurants and can discuss pros and cons of them in addition to sharing your favorite, you could be considered an expert. Note: You can be an expert and only provide the name of your recommended restaurant — experts also know when a little information will suffice.
Are your posts all about you? Having anecdotes and examples is important to help someone visualize the advice you’re giving, but if that’s all you have, you may not be an expert. Can you pull on information other than your own opinion to make your point? Are all your posts either sharing your opinion or telling others they are wrong without any outside back up? If so, you are not an expert. Everyone’s situation is different, and if you are only applying your own experience or opinions to something, that isn’t really showing expertise.
Are you accurate? Being an expert means you want to make sure you are giving the right information, and you can often tell an expert by the way they present their information. An expert will often either describe their limits (“I’m not 100% sure,” “I don’t know this specific issue, but here’s something that may be related,” “This person may have better information”) or back up their post with valid ethos. If you find yourself looking like you have all the answers, you may not be an expert. Experts are also willing to learn more.
Do people seek you out? See that paragraph above where real experts know their limits and may point people to those with more information? If people consistently refer to you or ask your advice on a topic, they consider you an expert.
What if I’m not an expert? If you’ve determined you aren’t really an expert, that doesn’t mean you can’t contribute to a conversation. Telling your personal experience can still be valuable. Your experience could be the thing that makes someone else feel they aren’t alone or something that helps them connect with the expert information they need. Share your stories — just be careful of sharing beyond your limits.
