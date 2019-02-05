Ever think, “Man, I could have handled that situation better!” You aren’t the only one. As a parent I have “oops” moments. You know, that moment when you lose your cool, everyone breaks down into tears, when you are just trying to get out the door in the morning, praying that you haven’t forgotten something at home or left the coffee pot on — you know, those moments. The ones that keep you up at night thinking you may have just ruined your child and that for sure he or she will grow up to be an axe murderer? Well, you are in good company.
As caregivers of children we are human and thus imperfect. I don’t know about you, but my child didn’t come home from the hospital with a thick, three-ring binder of instructions to get me through his first month of life. What we do have in abundance is unconditional love from children and an opportunity to model our “oops” moments. We can show the little humans in our lives that we are human and we all make mistakes. This, my fellow caregivers, is a saving grace. We need to allow ourselves to show our human side to our children (and other adults). It is okay to make mistakes and, guess what, mommy loses her cool, too.
I have learned to stop beating myself up for these moments. As a friend and colleague put it, “We need to learn that mistakes are opportunities to learn. Rather than having to become the perfect parent, understand that mistakes happen and we can learn from them. We can model to our kids how to handle mistakes and even apologize if necessary.”
My friends, this is the rainbow at the end of a storm. Those oops moments of life transform into great opportunities to show ourselves grace and to show our children how to handle mistakes in life. With this approach we are able to take moments to care for ourselves while raising happy, well-adjusted humans who can take ownership, and not turn into axe murders … still just me with that one?
My most recent “oops” came when I committed the cardinal sin and took a bite of my child’s dessert without asking. This had the potential to turn into a full-blown meltdown, as it had already been a high emotion evening. As tensions were rising, I chose to not engage in an argument and said, “Oops, son, I made a mistake! I should have asked before taking a bite, that would have been polite. I made a mistake.”
His reply was, “Mom, that’s OK, you can try again next time.” To some of you, this might seem like a peaceful, happy fairy tale that I’m telling. We have come a long way to make this the norm in our home. The fact is that I make mistakes, my husband makes mistakes, and our children make mistakes. But the mistakes are not the important part. The part that matters is the fact that we can own our errors and move on from them in a healthy and positive manner.
As parents you need to cut yourself some slack. You are not going to be perfect, and I can guarantee that the parent you compare yourself to isn’t either. The most successful thing you can do as a parent is to take care of yourself and realize that success is defined by those continued loving efforts. Let the goodness and the love you have created for your child be the focus, rather than the times you have slipped up.
Next time you lose your cool, remember to smile, take a breath, and say, “Oops, I made a mistake and I can try again.” Going forward, know you will not be the perfect parent but you will be modeling success and emotional well-being to your child. You are sharing with them how to take ownership of mistakes without letting guilt sidetrack them. This will give you freedom to enjoy the little things and know that you will always be able to try again.
