It’s snowing in the Blue Mountains, rejoice. Though winter has not yet arrived, conditions across the Pacific Northwest are already on their way to a perfect year for skiers and snowboarders alike.
At Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, 20 inches of snow have already formed a bedrock upon which the Pacific Northwest’s legendary powder will briefly settle before being carved through by a few lucky skiers. At Mount Hood, snow cameras tease a soon-to-be winter park wonderland as powdery snow cover slowly condenses into a hardpack.
Skiing and snowboarding are the ultimate winter activities. Nothing else brings you closer to the natural breathtaking beauty of winter, while also bringing raw exhilaration and the thrill of speed. I’ve been driving skis my entire life, and as I prepare for my first winter tenure in Oregon’s gorgeous mountains, all I can think about are the possibilities for a season with endless potential.
Normally by this time I’d be waxing my skis and preparing my gear to go shred every inch of untouched powder I can find, but this year has something else in store for me. My wife, a new skier, will be joining me, casting me in the role of an unofficial personal ski instructor, a responsibility many a partner, or parent will soon find themselves in.
As I’ve scrambled to get together everything she needs to have an enjoyable season, I’ve realized that the experience for new skiers and snowboarders could not be any less straightforward, especially in Umatilla County, where skiing resources are slim.
Getting started on skis or a snowboard can certainly feel daunting, and I’ve felt some of that in preparing my wife, now in her second full season of skiing, for the winter ahead. Buying skis, poles, helmets, gloves, boots … the list gets ever longer, and the bill gets ever more expensive, and that’s before you even factor in the cost of a lift ticket.
Thankfully, there are other options available to those wanting to try skiing, and those curious to see if a day on the slopes will pass them the ski-bug should not feel they need to purchase a full suite of gear for themselves or their children. While the price of nearly everything has gone up, the price of rentals has remained steady.
Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, our closest ski hill, offers a full package of skis, poles and boots for $68 for adults, and as low as $56 for children. For $10 a day, you can even rent a helmet. Anthony Lakes also offers a full suite of lesson packages for all ages and skill levels, offering multi-day lessons for discounts, and packages for kids. If you’re new to the sport, the value of a lesson cannot be stressed enough. A little bit of knowledge goes a long way on the mountain.
Though it remains an expensive hobby, it can be attempted for a reasonable price, and even a single good day of carving snow and gliding through powder can leave lifelong memories and bring one closer to the natural beauty of what is often a season spent indoors.
Dakota Castets-Didieris a reporter for the East Oregonian in Pendleton, an avid skier and a newlywed.
