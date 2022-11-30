Family with kids in the mountains

It’s snowing in the Blue Mountains, rejoice. Though winter has not yet arrived, conditions across the Pacific Northwest are already on their way to a perfect year for skiers and snowboarders alike.

At Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, 20 inches of snow have already formed a bedrock upon which the Pacific Northwest’s legendary powder will briefly settle before being carved through by a few lucky skiers. At Mount Hood, snow cameras tease a soon-to-be winter park wonderland as powdery snow cover slowly condenses into a hardpack.

Dakota Castets-Didier is a reporter for the East Oregonian in Pendleton, an avid skier and a newlywed.

