The shortage of child care options – particularly for infants and toddlers – came as a shock to Katy Stinchfield and her husband when they moved to Pendleton last year. They learned quickly that this shortage has been a local issue for years, creating stress for families, and for employers seeking to retain workers.
Stinchfield is the chair of the newly-formed Pendleton Children’s Center board and mother to one-year-old Hattie, her inspiration for developing more local options. She telecommutes for her full-time job as a program manager for the national nonprofit School-Based Health Alliance, and has a background in school counseling, early childhood social services, and community mental health.
In September, the Pendleton Children’s Center board of directors was elected and began working to create a high quality, non-profit child care center in Pendleton. The board is now assessing both the currently available child care resources and the unmet needs of the community. They will be sending out a survey to local employers and employees to find the gaps between what child care exists and what is needed.
For more information, to share your child care needs, or if you’d like to help, contact info@pendletonchildrenscenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.