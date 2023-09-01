As parents, we strive to provide the best possible start for our children, setting them up for success in both their academic and professional lives. One crucial aspect that often goes overlooked is regular attendance. Establishing routines and schedules during these formative years can have a profound impact on a child’s future, not just in school but in their future employment.
Getting young children ready and out the door for school in the morning can be a challenging task, but with some planning and strategies, it can become a smoother process. Here are some fun tips to help you achieve a successful get-up-and-go routine.
Before bed:
Establish a consistent sleep schedule: Ensure your child gets enough sleep by setting a regular bedtime and wake-up time.
Avoid screen time: Limit screen time at night (and in the morning) to prevent distractions and delays.
Prepare the night before: Lay out school clothes, pack the backpack and prepare lunch the night before to save time in the morning.
Rise and shine:
Use a fun alarm clock: Invest in a playful alarm clock that your child will enjoy waking up to.
Wake up with natural light: Open the curtains to let natural light into their room, signaling that it’s time to wake up.
Use a morning playlist: Play upbeat and motivating music to encourage your child to get ready.
Start with a calm morning greeting: Greet your child with a smile and a positive attitude to set a happy tone for the day. You might also sing a fun morning song to make the routine more enjoyable.
In the morning:
Create a morning routine chart: Use visuals to help your child follow a step-by-step routine each morning. You can also use alarms or timers to keep track of time and remind your child of specific tasks. Use pictures to illustrate the morning routine for non-readers.
Have a “wake-up” snack ready: Offer a small, healthy snack to kickstart their energy.
Offer a special breakfast: Let your child look forward to breakfast by preparing their favorite meal.
Offer choices: Let your child choose between two outfit options or breakfast choices to give them a sense of control.
Establish a “no toys” rule: Keep toys out of sight until the morning routine is complete.
Last, but not least:
Practice the routine: Rehearse the morning routine on a weekend or during holidays to help your child get familiar with it.
Create a star chart: Reward your child with stars for completing tasks on time, leading to a small reward after accumulating a certain number of stars.
Another hard judgment call is when to keep your child home if they are sick. As parents, it’s essential to know when it’s best to keep our child home from school. If our child has a fever, is vomiting, or has diarrhea, it’s a clear sign they need to stay home. Likewise, if they have a persistent cough, runny nose, or are experiencing body aches, they may need some rest to recover fully. Keeping them home is crucial not only to help them heal faster but also to prevent the spread of illnesses to their classmates. Each school or program will have its own rules about when a student is required to stay home. Check to see what the program policies are for staying home.
Regular attendance in preschool and early childhood is a crucial stepping stone in a child’s life, setting the stage for academic success and future employment. By attending consistently, children learn valuable life skills such as responsibility, time management and cooperation. These skills form the building blocks of a successful academic journey and a thriving professional career. As parents, it’s essential to recognize the significance of attendance and ensure that our children have the best possible start in life. By fostering a positive attitude towards education and promoting regular attendance, we empower our children to reach their full potential and build a bright future for themselves.
Ami Muilenburg is the Director of Student Services for Milton-Freewater School District, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.