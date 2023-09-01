200357707-002

As parents, we strive to provide the best possible start for our children, setting them up for success in both their academic and professional lives. One crucial aspect that often goes overlooked is regular attendance. Establishing routines and schedules during these formative years can have a profound impact on a child’s future, not just in school but in their future employment.

Getting young children ready and out the door for school in the morning can be a challenging task, but with some planning and strategies, it can become a smoother process. Here are some fun tips to help you achieve a successful get-up-and-go routine.

Ami Muilenburg is the Director of Student Services for Milton-Freewater School District, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.

