Summer camps are back! After two years of cancellations and limitations, most summer camps are being offered again, for the most part without restrictions (though vaccinations are encouraged). So, get your kids signed up early, there’s likely to be a lot of participation from campers all over the county!
DAY CAMPS
ATHENA
YMCA Summer Camp, YMCA of Walla Walla; Athena Elementary School, Mondays through Thursdays, June 20 to August 11 (Tues. to Fri. on 4th of July week); for kids entering 1st through 5th grade, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., breakfast and lunch provided. Free for Athena Weston district students, $25/week for others. Five weeks of themes including daily activities and outdoor exploration, with speakers on site. Kids have fun while building self-confidence, appreciating teamwork and gaining independence. Programs are a mix of outdoor learning skills and local field trips. Details: 509-301-1716; registration packet will be posted online in May at www.wwymca.org/camps.
BOARDMAN
Nuts, Bolts, and Thingamajigs Camp, BMCC Workforce Development Center, 251 N. Olson. Camp runs July 25-29, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to students entering grades 6 to 8. Participants will learn about the entire manufacturing process, including entrepreneurship, design software and construction, by creating their own product. Also includes tours of a local power plant and food processing business. Cost: $50. Details: 541-571-1624 or www.nutsandboltsfoundation.org/camps.
HERMISTON
Summer Fun Day Camp, Rocky Heights Elementary School. Camp runs Monday to Friday, June 20 to Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no camp on July 4). Ages 6 to 11. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, with a trip to the Aquatic Center on Friday afternoons. Lunch and supplies are included. Cost: $115 per week for residents; $138, non-residents. Campers must register 1 week prior to camp. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Sport Camps (golf, gymnastics, soccer, football, bowling) at local sites; half-day camps for youth, 7 to 17. The camps will introduce a variety of sports, teaching the rules and essentials of each sport, in addition to teamwork and respect. Costs vary per camp, starting at $60. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Intro to Wilderness Survival Camp, Hat Rock State Park, hosted by Coyle Outside. Camp runs Monday to Friday, June 20 to 24, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Participants, age 6 to 9, will learn a combination of survival and primitive skills. These camps build confidence, communication skills and good judgment, largely through scenario-based challenges. Skills include shelters, fire building, traps and cordage; $265 for residents, $305 for non-residents. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Advanced Wilderness Survival Camp, Hat Rock State Park, hosted by Coyle Outside. Camp runs Monday to Friday, July 18 to 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants, age 9 to 14, will learn a combination of survival and primitive skills. Similar to Intro camp (above) for older children. Skills include shelters, fire building, knife safety, traps, ropes, animal tracking and more. Cost: $265 for residents, $310 for non-residents. Details: call Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Ninja Warrior Parkour Camp by Coyle Outside, located at Funland Kiwanis Shelter, August 1-5, 9am-4pm for ages 9-14. Participants learn to jump, tumble, bounce and spin through a range of obstacles and terrain. Campers build strength, timing balance and flexibility. Cost: $265 for residents, $305 for non-residents. Details: 541-760-0774 or visit bit.ly/HPRCamps.
Hydromania Summer Science Camp, hosted by Umatilla Electric Cooperative. The camp is open to students who have completed 4th and 5th grades, with a focus on science, water, our environment and energy through hands-on experiments and activities. Each two-week camp is held weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding the July 4th holiday. For camp dates and more details, call 541-289-1558 or visit bit.ly/Hydromania.
Fun at the Fair Kids Camp, Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center (EOTEC). Camp runs August 10-12, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; designed for youth entering 1st through 5th grade. Fair Camp teaches kids about behind the scenes activities at the Umatilla County Fair, from crafts to stage entertainment. Students must work well in large groups. Cost: $75. Call for details: 541-567-6121 or visit bit.ly/FunAtFair.
MILTON-FREEWATER
YMCA Summer Camp, YMCA of Walla Walla. Mondays through Thursdays, June 20 through Aug. 11, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Freewater School, 17 N.W. Eighth Ave. Weekly sessions are offered for 1st- to 5th-graders, with a mix of hands-on learning activities based on themes like Carnival, Wild Jungle, Sports & Health, Dr. Seuss, Masquerade of Disguises, Around the World, Camping and Disney. Swimming and local field trips once a week; breakfast and lunch provided. Details: 509-301-1716; registration packet will be posted online in May at www.wwymca.org/camps.
Preschool Day Camp, YMCA of Walla Walla. Mondays through Thursdays, June 20 through August 11; ages 4 to 5, 7:30am to noon at Freewater School, 17 N.W. Eighth Ave. Details: 509-301-1716; registration packet will be posted online in May at www.wwymca.org/camps.
PENDLETON
Summer Adventure Camp, Pendleton Parks & Rec., Monday to Friday, June 20 through Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Park. These camps are for children entering 1st through 6th grade. Cost: $60 per week, which includes lunch, an afternoon snack and weekly trips to the library and Aquatic Center (entrance fee included). For details and registration, call 541-276-8100 or visit pendletonparksandrec.com.
Challenger Sports British Soccer Camp, Pendleton Youth Soccer Association. Monday to Friday, June 13-17 at Grecian Heights Park North. Full day camp for ages 8 to 14 meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; cost: $216. Half-day camp for ages 6 to 14 meets from 9 a.m. to noon; cost $170. Tiny Tykes, ages 3 to 5, meet from 8 to 9 a.m.; cost: $99. The programs focus on developing each player’s technical, tactical and physical aspects; full-day camp includes more advanced training and challenges. Details and registration can be found online at www.pendletonysa.com.
Rock and Roll Camp XVI, Pendleton Center for the Arts. Monday to Friday, Aug. 8-12. Teens can rock out for five full days – for free! West Coast indie band musicians act as instructors for the camp. Musical experience is not required. Some teens put together bands, write original music and record their songs. Others work on rock journalism, putting together a camp zine and generating video for YouTube. The week ends with a big camp concert on Main Street. Details and applications will be posted online at pendletonarts.org/rock-roll-camp/. Campers may need COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters; call 541-278-9201 to verify.
Summer Strings Music Camp, Oregon East Symphony. Weekdays, Aug. 15-19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to youth string musicians of all ages (violin, viola, cello, bass) who are able to read music at an elementary level. Campers will rehearse and perform in an orchestra ensemble with instruction by professional musicians and conductors, learning music theory and history, with performance opportunities. Cost: $150 for early registration; $200 for late registration. For program information and to receive announcements, contact OES at 541-276-0320 or email education@OregonEastSymphony.org.
Teen Adventure Camp Outdoors, Pendleton Parks and Recreation. Tuesday through Thursday, July 12-Aug. 4., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., meets at Helen McCune Gym in Pendleton. Registration is $150 per week. Each week of TACO is filled with activities and visits to different destinations including Jubilee Lake, river rafting, laser tag and the trampoline park. Activities vary by week. Visit bit.ly/TACOcamp for schedule.
UAV Camps, Pendleton UAS Test Range, Pendleton Airport. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle camps run Tuesdays to Thursdays, from 1-3 p.m. at the WWII Hangar of Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. Cost is $50 per child per week. Week 1: Introduction to STEAM learning tools, July 5-7, ages 8-11. Week 2: Flight Workshop 1, July 12-14, ages 8-11. Week 3: Flight Workshop 2, July 19-21, ages 12-16. Week 4: Electronics and Robotics, July 26-28, ages 11-16. Detail: 541-966-0281 or check the Pendleton UAS Test Range Facebook page.
SLEEPOVER CAMPS
4-H Tri-County Camp, Gilliam, Morrow and Wheeler counties, held at Cutsforth Park, east of Heppner. Sleepover camp June 16-19 for youth completing grades 4 to 6. Camp is limited to the first 75 students to sign up. Campers will sleep in tents with a high school counselor and participate in natural resource activities, outdoor activities, theme-related classes, hikes, a nightly campfire and a last night dance. Cost: $85; scholarships are available. For details call 541-422-2271 or visit extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/gilliam/events/tri-county-4-h-camp.
Ascension School Camp, Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon. Faith-based, 3- to 5-day sleepover camps outside of Cove in Union County. Discovery Camp (preschool-2nd grade) requires parent or guardian to attend, June 26-28, cost: $320. Beginner’s Camp (3rd -5th grade), July 31-Aug. 4, $400; Combined Camp (4th-6th grade), June 27-July 10-15, $450; Junior High Camp (7th-9th grade), July 24-29, $500; Senior High Camp (10th-12th grade), July 3-9, $525. Activities include swimming, crafts and outdoor games. Details: 541-568-4514 or www.coveascensionschool.com/summer-camp.
Big Lake Youth Camp, Oregon Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. Faith-based sleepover camps in Willamette National Forest near Sisters run June 26 through Aug. 12. Open to boys and girls, age 7-17. Weeklong sessions can be traditional “REG” (regular) camps for ages 10-17 or “RAD” camps for teens, 13-17, focusing on a specific activity for a week, from rock climbing to whitewater rafting. REG sessions are age-specific; check which dates are appropriate for your camper. Family camp is also offered in August. Camp prices vary; scholarships may be available. Details: 503-850-3583 or visit www.biglake.org.
Buckaroo Rodeo Bible Camp, Buckaroos for Christ. June 12-16 (check-in starts at 3 p.m. Sunday). This non-denominational Christian camp in the Pendleton Round-Up Pavilion focuses on rodeo skills for budding competitors from 12 to 18. Instruction in pole bending, roping, barrel racing and bareback riding is provided by professionals with a goal of developing future rodeo champions. Cost is $150 with $20 refundable stall deposit; deadline is May 29. Campers select their clinic focus. Details and online registration at www.buckaroosforchrist.com or call 541-969-3635.
Camp Elkanah, near La Grande. Three- to six-day faith-based sleepover camps, grouped by age: Primary (entering grades 1-3), June 24-26; Upper Elementary (entering grades 4-6), June 26-July 1; Family Camp, July 1-4; Middle School Camp (entering grades 6-8), July10-15; High School (entering grades 9-12), July 5-8. Camp includes speakers, workshops, chapel time, low ropes course, zip line and giant swing, paintball, night games, giant slip ‘n’ slide, water fights, crafts and indoor games. Cost ranges between $115 and $230 with a $10 discount for multiple siblings. Details: 541-963-5050 or visit www.campelkanah.com.
Camp Meadowood Springs. Sleepover and day camps designed for children with social learning and communications challenges and their peers/siblings. Camp is located in Weston; days vary. Weeklong Adventures in Communication camp is offered twice (July 10-16 or 17-23) and focuses on articulation or social thinking to improve communication skills. Activities also include canoeing, fishing, zip lines, crafts, sports, swimming, mini golf and bug catching. Cost: $1,350 for overnight, $600 for day campers; $35 registration fee. Details: Call 541-276-2752 or visit www.meadowoodsprings.org.
Camp Tamarack, near Sisters. Five-day camp for ages 8 to 12 runs in multiple sessions, July 3-Aug. 31. These co-ed camps encompass typical camp experiences such as arts and crafts, water fun, team sports, woodworking and more. Due to reduced capacity this year, all sessions of weekly camp are full, but families may join the waitlist. Camp cost: $510. Slots are still open for the Type 1 Diabetes Camp slated Aug. 28-31, offering traditional camp experiences while helping children manage their diabetes. Cost is $365. For details, call 541-633-9847 or visit www.camptamarack.com/summer-camp (registration packet available online).
Chockstone Climbing Camp, Chockstone Climbing Guides, Smith Rock State Park in Redmond. Multiple options available. An 11-day advanced camp for ages 13 to 17 runs June 22-July 2 or July 27-Aug. 6 (both camps are full, but do have a waitlist), cost: $2,200. The two 7-day camps are July 16-22 and Aug. 10-16, $1,600; Youth camp is July 11-15 (full, but may add dates); Family camps are $625 and dates are available upon request. Campers will climb at premier venues and become stronger and safer. Airport pick-up and drop-off at RDM airport is available. Details: 541-318-7140 or visit www.chockstoneclimbing.com.
Cottonwood Crossing Summer Institute, Eastern Oregon University/Eastern Promise. A residential field trip from June 12-17 for high school students completing grades 9-12. Participants learn about locally significant cultural or natural resources in projects led by EOU faculty, EOU Capstone students, and other regional professionals. Cost is $350; scholarships are available. Details: 541-962-3012 or visit www.eou.edu/cottonwood-crossing.
Cove Christian Camp, faith based camped in Cove. K/2nd grade camp held June 6-8, cost: $115 before June 9, $155 after. 3rd/4th grade camp, July 10-14; $175 before June 26, $225 after. Teen Camp (7th-12th grade), June 19-29; $275 before June 5, $325 after. 5th/6th grade camp, July 17-23; $275 before July 3, $325 after. Details: 541-805-5050 or visit www.covechristiancamp.org.
NBC Basketball Camp at EOU. Extended day or sleepover camp at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. Complete Player Camp (co-ed), ages 11 to 17, runs July 5-8. Camp focuses on skill level, confidence, chemistry and overall unity. Cost: $595 for overnight, $545 for extended day. Details: 1-800-406-3926 or online at www.nbccamps.com/basketball/camps/lagrande.
Northwest Youth Corps, Eugene, Portland and other Northwest sites. Sunday-to-Saturday camps for co-ed youth ages 16-19 start June 13 and run through Sept. 2. These camps combine education and job skill training, with emphasis on conservation, reforestation, and leadership skill development. Tuition: $200 for each 5-week camp; however, participants also earn a $300 weekly stipend and can earn bonuses as well as high school credit. For details and online registration visit www.nwyouthcorps.org/m/ourprograms.
Rodeo Bible Camp, by Northeast Oregon Christian Cowboys, held in Union. Week-long faith-based camp, from July 10-14, will introduce campers ages 13 to 18 to basic rodeo skills. Participants will be able to put these skills into practice during a rodeo competition on the final day of camp. Cost: $100, includes all meals. For details and registration packet, visit www.rodeobiblecamp.org or call 541-805-0234.
Trackers Portland camps offer a large variety of specialty co-ed camps for youth, from grades 4 through 12. Overnight camps are held at Camp Roslyn near Sandy. Numerous five-day sessions run from June 13 through August. Camp costs vary. Trackers Portland offers unique camping experiences that include fishing, foraging, stealth, farmcraft, hiking, paddling and wilderness survival. For details and to register, visit www.trackerspdx.com/youth/camps/summer-camp-overnight/ or call the camp office at 503-345-3312.
