Hermiston P&R offers leprechaun traps
HERMISTON — The Parks & Rec activity kits for March are loaded with St. Patrick’s Day crafts and supplies, including a DIY leprechaun trap kit! Also included are supplies to build a pot of gold (with chocolate coins), a rainbow craft, and a shamrock ornament. Kits are $10 and each comes with a movie ticket to Hermiston Cinemas. Order online at www.hermiston.or.us/parksrec/page/activity-bags, then pick up starting March 8 at Hermiston Community Center Great Room, 415 S. Hwy 395. For details, call 541-667-5018.
Fireworks in March at Wildhorse
MISSION — Wildhorse Resort & Casino celebrates its 26th year with their Anniversary Fireworks Show on Saturday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Families are invited to attend and watch safely in the comfort of their vehicles while listening to the pyromusical on 104.3FM. Park anywhere in the casino’s front lot and enjoy the free show. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
Dr. Seuss and Legos at the library
PENDLETON —On Saturday, March 6, Altrusa is hosting a Dr. Seuss Celebration at Pendleton Library, with fun sessions of Seuss stories, crafts, and a free book and snack for each child. The event has been divided into small groups; choose one time slot: 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., noon, or 12:45 p.m. If your kids are Lego fans, there is a Lego Build Contest on Tuesday, March 16. Children from 8 to 13 are invited join one of two sessions at either 4:30 or 5:30 p.m. They will get 45 minutes to build, with Legos provided. Library staff will judge three categories, with prizes for the winners. Check Facebook to see all the entries. Both events are free, but registration is required; call 541-966-0380 to sign up.
Tee-ball is coming — sign up now
PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation has opened registration for their Tee-Ball League, which runs April 5 to June 9. This is co-ed instructional league for kids ages 4 to 7 focuses on teamwork, sportsmanship, and basics like throwing and hitting. Parents provide a mitt and helmet, PP&R provides a T-shirt. League nights will be either Tues./Thurs. or Wed./Fri. from 5 to 9 p.m. at various parks, with games played at Community Park softball fields. Cost: $50 for 10 weeks. Register online by March 31 at pendletonparksandrec.com/parksrec/page/lil-bucks-tee-ball/ or call 541-276-8100.
Triple P helps manage misbehavior
UMATILLA COUNTY — Does it seem like other parents have it easier than you, when it comes to their child’s behavior? Is your family life full of tantrums and tears? Group Triple P can help, with support and strategies to manage your child’s misbehavior and reduce the problems that can stress out a family. Each Wednesday at 1 p.m., through April 14, Group Triple P will hold virtual meetings or check-in phone calls providing contact with other parents and helpful information. There is no cost; to register, call Chelsea Maranville at 541-969-4061 or email cmaranville@gobhi.org.
Hermiston Library hosts a scavenger hunt
HERMISTON — As the sunshine begins to return, what better time to get outdoors for a scavenger hunt! Stop by the library during the month of March to pickup a nature scavenger hunt sheet. As you discover each item, color in the picture or draw/write what you found in the box. Once you find everything on the list, return the sheet to the front desk to be entered into a raffle drawing for an adjustable basketball stand. For more details, check the Hermiston Library Facebook page or call 541-567-2882.
Bark Park opens for howling fun
HERMISTON — Bring your furry family members to the grand opening of the new Hermiston Bark Park on Friday, March 26, at 4 p.m. The new dog park is located at 1245 N.W. Seventh Street. The event will feature an obedience clinic and a doggie talent show, open to any comers willing to show off their canine tricks. Call Hermiston P&R for more details at 541-667-5018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.