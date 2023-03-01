PENDLETON — A simple pinhole camera consists of a light-proof box, photographic film and a pinhole — but can produce some very interesting and unexpected images. On Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Center for the Arts is offering a class for children ages 6 to 12, teaching how to make a basic camera from just about anything and how to process photographic paper. No experience necessary, cost is $20 per person. p.m., To register, call 541-278-9201 or visit pendletonarts.org/classes/.
No School Day Camp offered March 24
HERMISTON — Friday, March 24 is a no-school day, so bring your kids to the Hermiston Community Center for a day of fun. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Hermiston Parks & Rec will supervise activities that include basketball, corn hole, pop-a-shot, movies, crafts, gaga ball, pickleball and more. Snacks are provided, but please pack a sack lunch. Parents can pick up children from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Cost is $15 per student (resident) or $18 per student (non-resident) with limited space per grade. Advance online registration is required at: bit.ly/hermistonrecreation. For more info, call 541-667-5018.
Wizards and munchkins and songs, oh my!
PENDLETON — College Community Theatre is staging the much-loved family musical “The Wizard of Oz” in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College. The familiar story follows Dorothy and her friends, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion as they make their way down the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City. The run continues the first two weeks in March (3/2 through 3/12), with shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20 adults, $16 seniors, $12 student/child. For more details, visit collegecommunitytheatre.com or call 541-215-9917.
Get artistic at Hermiston Library
HERMISTON — During March things get artsy at Hermiston Library! A Teen Mini Art Show will be held throughout the month for grades 6 to 12. Just pick up a mini canvas then bring the finished painting back to be placed in the display case for friends and family to view. Also this month, a Bookmark Design Contest for all ages will be held. Budding artists can draw and submit their bookmarks, with one winner selected in children, teens and adult categories. Contest winners will be announced April 24, with winning bookmarks printed and distributed during National Library Week. Stop by for an entry form and more information.
Free Fishing Derby at McNary Dam
UMATILLA — The annual Kids Fishing Derby, for ages 2 to 12, is back at McNary Ponds, on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a day of fishing, with the ponds stocked full of trout. Special fish will be tagged for prizes. An adult must accompany all children and normal fishing regulations are in effect. Each fish caught must be reeled in by a child. The event is free; bring your own fishing poles and gear. For details, call 541-667-5018.
