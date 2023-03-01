1369751132

Take a peep at pinhole photography

PENDLETON — A simple pinhole camera consists of a light-proof box, photographic film and a pinhole — but can produce some very interesting and unexpected images. On Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Center for the Arts is offering a class for children ages 6 to 12, teaching how to make a basic camera from just about anything and how to process photographic paper. No experience necessary, cost is $20 per person. p.m., To register, call 541-278-9201 or visit pendletonarts.org/classes/.

