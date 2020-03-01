MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
EASTERN OREGON DOWN SYNDROME SUPPORT GROUP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., ARC Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Parents and caregivers of Down Syndrome children are welcome. Free. (541-720-7880). Third Mondays.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
CONTINUED NEEDLE FELTING FOR TEENS, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Discover the stress-relieving art behind needle felting! Use a special needle to fuse fibers together into creative, custom pieces like ornaments, gnomes, mushrooms, and much more. Free for teens. (541-278-9201). (541-278-9201). Tuesdays through March 17.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
ZINE CLASS, 5 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Teens and adults can learn to create their own ’zine -- small, self-published booklets of fanfiction, poetry, music, comic characters, or your current obsession. This class offered in collaboration with Pendleton Center for the Arts. Free; drop by the Community Room. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, March 24.
DIY WORKSHOP: TILE TRIVET, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Teens and adults have a chance to make an attractive heat-absorbing trivet for your table, and learn beginning steps to set tile for home improvement projects. Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, March 24.
NURTURING PARENTING, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Hermiston Center For School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave. Sponsored by UMCHS, these classes cover a range of topics including “Building Self-Worth in Children” (3/3); “Understanding Feelings” (3/10); “Developing Family Morals, Values and Rules” (3/17); “Praising Children and their Behavior” (3/31). No class March 24. Free; child care and snacks provided. To register, call 541-667-6171. Tuesdays, through April 14.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
CLIMATE CHANGE FROM A YOUTH PERSPECTIVE, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College, Science & Technology Bldg. ST-200, Pendleton. Three high school students from across the county voice their perspectives on climate change in this presentation sponsored by Eastern Oregon Forum. Tickets: $5/person; free for all students. (541-966-3177). Tuesday, March 10.
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
TEEN SONG-WRITING, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens can get ready for this year’s Rock and Roll Camp with this class led by David Orr. The three-session course teaches basic song structures, lyrical articulation, and discovering your own creative process. By the end of class everyone will have written at least one song. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, through March 18.
CUPCAKE WARS, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. The library supplies the cupcakes and decorating supplies; kids from 8 to 12 just need to bring their creativity! Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, March 18.
LOVE THEM, PROTECT THEM, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 SW 13th St. in Pendleton, OR 97801. Sponsored by UMCHS, this class helps parents recognize child safety hazards in their home and offers ways to prevent injuries. Free; child care and snacks provided. To register, call 541-667-6171. Wednesday, March 18.
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but crafts and stories are tailored for 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
WEEKLY CRAFTERNOONS, 3 to 4 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Children 5 and up (younger children welcome with a helper) are inviting to spend an hour crafting in the library. Free. (541-566-2470).
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Come down for a free screening of “Wonder,” the inspirational, true family story of a boy with misformed facial features who chooses to attend a mainstream elementary school for the first time. (541-966-0380). Thursday, March 26.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
PENDLETON REALMOMS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Formerly MOPS, REALmoms is a faith-based group supporting moms of toddlers and providing interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
BMCC POW WOW, 6 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College, MAC Activity Center, Pendleton. All ages are invited to attend this free annual pow wow, with tribal dance contests in a number of youth categories — tiny tots, junior boys and girls, and 13+ mens and womens. The grand entry kicks off the event at 6 p.m. (541-278-5935). Thursday, March 12.
MAGIC GAME NIGHT, 7 to 9 p.m., Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2203 SW Court Place, Pendleton. Magic: The Gathering fans are invited to meet and play with other MTG players. Free. (541-310-0498).
FRIDAYS
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but crafts and stories are tailored for 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
NO SCHOOL MAKE-AND-TAKE CRAFTS, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Children 8 and up looking for something to do, can drop in for a free class led by Kate Peck. Everyone gets to take home their craft project when they’re done. (541-278-9201). Fridays, March 6 and 13.
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
DROP-IN DODGEBALL, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Helen McCune Gym. Pendleton Parks & Rec has started a new monthly dodgeball game for kids 10 and up. Anyone can drop by to play; cost is $2, no registration needed. (541-276-8100). Friday, March 20.
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
SATURDAYS
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
DIAPER DASH, 9 a.m., Hermiston Nazarene Church, 1520 W Orchard Ave. This fun 5K and 10K walk/run is open to all ages, with an entry fee of a package or box or diapers. The church has a goal of collecting 15,000 diapers, which are given out to the community during the year to those in need. Registration info can be found at www.hermistonnazarene.org. (541-567-3677). Saturday, March 7.
SAGE RIDERS TACK SWAP & CHILI FEED, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Umatilla Sage Riders Arena, 81907 N. Highway 395, Hermiston. Get ready for riding season and shop for tack and horse-related items at this free annual Sage Rider event. The River Riders 4-H club will serve chili, chili dogs, and other goodies. Bring the family for plenty of free advice and pony rides for kids. (509-205-2600). Saturday, March 14.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
SAGE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Free admission for parents and kids. (541-481-7243). Second Saturdays.
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
HELLO, SPRING! BAZAAR, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Friends of the Hermiston Library is hosting their annual spring bazaar, with proceeds supporting library programs. Drop by to browse and shop for home décor, teas and gourmet foods, clothing, crafts, jewelry, and more. (541-567-2882). Saturday, March 28.
SEED SHARE & EXPO, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Everyone is welcome to bring seeds to share with your neighbors and get some great gardening tips. Bring the family to this free community event, with fun learning activities for kids, raffle prizes, and more. Hosted by the Umatilla/Hermiston Garden Club. (541-567-2882). Saturday, March 21.
DR. SEUSS PARTY, 11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. ALTRUSA members host this fun Dr. Seuss themed party and story time, with a free book and snack for each child. Free; all ages are welcome. (541-966-0380). Saturday, March 7.
SCAVENGER HUNT, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Teen council will lead a fun, library-wide scavenger hunt starting in the National Parks Area. Free, for teens. (541-966-0380). Saturday, March 14.
LEGO MANIA, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Drop by the National Parks Area to meet other Lego fanatics and create something amazing with thousands of Legos and mini figures. Free, for all ages. (541-966-0380). Saturday, March 21.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.