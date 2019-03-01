MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
BABY STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring your newborn for this story time, just for babies. No registration needed. (541-966-0380). First Mondays.
FREE DROP-IN ART STUDIO, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Kids from 0 to 12 have free access to PCA’s art materials and studio space. Youngsters are encouraged to experiment with drawing, painting, collage and other art. No cost. (541-278-9201). Mondays through March 18.
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Monday, March 11.
EASTERN OREGON DOWN SYNDROME SUPPORT GROUP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., ARC Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Parents and caregivers of Down Syndrome children are welcome. Free. (541-720-7880). Third Mondays.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
TRIPLE P DISCUSSION GROUPS, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Geared for parents of kids up to 12, these discussions offer useful tips for problem behavior. March topics: The Power of Positive Parenting (3/12), Raising Confident, Competant Kids (3/19), and Raising Resilient Children (3/26). Sessions are free; lunch included. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, March 12 to 26.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
PJ MASKS TODDLER PARTY, 4:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Join the gang in the National Parks Area for PJ Mask themed crafts, activities and face painting. Free, but registration needed. (541-966-0380). Wednesday, March 20.
KIDS CLUB, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. Parents get a night off and kids, age 5 to 12, get games, crafts, snacks, music, and activities. Free; transportation available. (541-561-5573).
THURSDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Books, songs and crafts for toddlers. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
MOPS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Mothers of Pre-Schoolers welcome moms of toddlers for support and interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
MAGIC GAME NIGHT, 7 to 9 p.m., Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2203 SW Court Place, Pendleton. Magic: The Gathering fans are invited to meet and play with other MTG players. Free. (541-310-0498).
FRIDAYS
NO SCHOOL YOUTH OPEN GYM, 9 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Rec Center Helen McCune Gym. Kids can still stay ative on their day off with dodgeball, basketball, foosball, pool, ping pong, and some new cup stacking contests! For kids age 7 to 11; fee $5. Register at www.pendletonparksandrec.com. (541-276-8100). Friday, March 8.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
NO SCHOOL MAKE-&-TAKE CRAFTS, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Keep your kids busy with seasonal craft projects they can create and bring home. This free drop-in class is for ages 8 and up. (541-278-9201). Friday, March 8.
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
SATURDAYS
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt, Stanfield. $5 for full breakfast/$3 for lighter meal. Benefits general maintenance fund. Volunteers welcome. (541-449-1332). First Saturdays.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
SAGE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Free admission for parents and kids. (541-481-7243). Second Saturdays.
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
SEED SHARE EXPO, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Bring some seeds to share at this annual event hosted by the Umatilla/Hermiston Garden Club. Learn gardening tips and enjoy displays, demonstrations and family activities. Free for all ages. (541-567-2882) Saturday, March 16.
MOVING MOUNTAINS PAINTING & CRAFTS, noon to 1 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kids up to age 12 can get a visual art experience that helps develop self-expression, problem-solving, communication, and building self-esteem -- and have fun doing it! (541-278-9201). Saturdays, March 2, 9.
SEWING WITH PATTERNS, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Erica Ewards leads this class for youth, 13-18. She covers how to piece together patterns and build fantastic fabric creations. No sewing experience required. Free for all teens; just show up. (541-278-9201). Saturdays, March 2, 9.
ARTWORKZ ARTISTS’ RECEPTION, 1 p.m., Tamástslikt gallery, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd., Mission. Prizes for the Junior Art Competition will be awarded at this reception. Artwork includes printmaking, painting, photography, drawing, fiber art, and more, all by local youth artists. Art will remain on display through March 30. (541-429-7700). Saturday, March 9.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
