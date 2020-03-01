Teens weigh in on climate change
PENDLETON — On Tuesday, March 10, Eastern Oregon Forum is hosting a presentation titled “Climate Change from a Youth Perspective.” The talk will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Community College’s Science & Technology Bldg., Room ST-200. High school students Ashlynn Madril (Pendleton), Hunter Houck (Heppner), and Ivan Salgado (Boardman) will each offer their views and understanding of climate change and ways to address it. Tickets are $5/person at the door; all students are free. For more information, call 541-966-3177.
Hermiston Library welcomes spring
HERMISTON — Hermiston Public Library on 235 E. Gladys Ave. will host two free springtime events this month. The Seed Share & Expo on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers friends and neighbors a chance to swap seeds and learn more about gardening. Families can drop by for informative tips, fun learning activities for the kids, and raffle prizes. Sponsored by the Umatilla/Hermiston Garden Club.
On Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friends of the Hermiston Library present the Hello, Spring! Bazaar. The fundraiser features vendors offering home décor, teas and gourmet foods, clothing, crafts, jewelry, and more. For details on both, contact 541-567-2882.
Enjoy tack and chili with the Sage Riders
HERMISTON — Umatilla Sage Riders present their annual Tack Swap and Chili Feed on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the Sage Rider Arena, 81907 N. Highway 395, visitors can pick up new tack and horse-related items, in preparation for this year’s riding season, or sample some delicious chili, chili dogs, and other treats served up by the River Riders 4-H Club. Pony rides will be available for the kids; admission is free. Contact Naomi at 509-205-2600 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.