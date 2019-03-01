Seed to Supper gardening course
HERMISTON — Oregon Food Bank is offering a free, six-week course designed to help you grow veggies on a budget for your family. Starting March 5, “Seed to Supper” meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in Good Shepherd Hospital’s Conf. Room #1. Participants will learn how to build healthy soil, choose and plant your garden, and tips on care and harvesting. You’ll also take home a free gardening book, seeds, and other freebies. Classes are at no cost, but pre-registration is required; call 541-564-6878 to sign up.
Help for parents of children with autism
HERMISTON — “Empowering Parents: Autism Inclusiveness” will be presented by Umatilla/Morrow County Head Start from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. This free class will be held at the Hermiston Center for School Readiness, Bldg. B, 502 W. Standard Ave. Parents will learn how autism is diagnosed, how to help children with the disability, and community resources. The free class is taught in Spanish and English. Child care and snacks are provided. To register, call 541-677-6171.
PCA’s ArtZOOM streams art to kids
PENDLETON — Bringing children into a gallery is the best way to expose them to art, but sometimes that isn’t possible. To help bring art into the classroom, Pendleton Center for the Arts has developed ArtZOOM, using streaming technology to make the connection. Fifteen to 60-minute video sessions can be tailored to a teacher’s curriculum, bringing artists and their work to students in a live, interactive setting. ArtZOOM can also arrange a hands-on project led by a featured artist, by pre-shipping art materials. This free service is available to area schools and facilities with an internet connection. Interested educators can call PCA at 541-278-9201 to learn more about the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.