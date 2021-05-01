Dinos and Jedis at the library
PENDLETON — Pendleton Library is taking story time outside! On Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Community Park, the library is teaming up with Pendleton P&R for Dino Story Time. Drop by the Dinosaur Bones Playground for dinosaur storybooks and a special dino egg hunt (be sure to wear your play clothes). Free event, no registration required. Back inside the library, “May the Fourth Be With You” (on May 4, of course) offers 8- to 12-year-olds a chance create a Star Wars themed bookmark, pose in the photo booth, and participate in the blaster obstacle course (with prizes). Free, but registration required; choose either the 4:30 or 6 p.m. session. For teens, 13 to 17, a similar event will be held Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m., “Revenge of the Fifth!” Test your knowledge in the Star Wars Trivia Contest, where the top Jedi master will earn the grand prize. Free; registration required — call 541-966-0380.
Sign up now for swimming lessons!
UMATILLA COUNTY — Get an early jump on summer by signing your kids up for swimming lessons. Pendleton Aquatic Center starts their first “Dolphins” sessions on May 17 for 3- to 5-year-olds. Cost $50. Register online at pendletonparksandrec.com/parksrec/page/learn-swim-program. Pendleton Athletic Club runs two-week sessions in July and August for all ages; sign-ups are now being taken at the service desk or by calling 541-276-0880. Hermiston Parks and Recreation starts their swim lessons in June, but registration begins May 15; check bit.ly/hermistonrecreation for details. Cost: $40 for Hermiston residents; $48 for others. A Junior Lifeguard Program will also be offered.
FFA plans Spring Plant Sale
PENDLETON — The Pendleton FFA Chapter has been busy potting and watering, and the results will be available this month. Flowers, herbs, and vegetables can be purchased and picked up at the PHS greenhouse on Friday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 8 to 10 a.m. Plants may be ordered online, with a catalog and prices posted on the chapter’s Facebook page. For more info, email khunt@pendletonsd.org.
Spring Bazaar and Arts Fest in Hermiston
HERMISTON — On Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hermiston Parks & Rec is sponsoring their annual Spring Bazaar in the Hermiston Community Center parking lot. The event promises more than 70 local vendors offering handcrafted soaps, home and garden items, wood crafts, and much more. Bring the family, and when you finish shopping, head down to Main Street for the Hermiston Downtown Art Festival on! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., local student and professional artists will show off their work. Both events are free. Artists who would like to participate should contact the Hermiston Downtown District at 541-289-1112.
