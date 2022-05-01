PENDLETON — Pendleton is one of the few public libraries in the country to host “Americans and the Holocaust,” a free travelling exhibit made possible by the American Library Association and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. The exhibit will be on display in the community room during library hours, from May 21 to July 1. A series of related talks will also be held, starting with Holocaust survivor Anneke Bloomfield on Tuesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. A contemporary of Anne Frank, Anneke had just turned five when Nazi Germany invaded the Netherlands. Her father found families that would take Anneke and her brothers into hiding and they moved three times during the war. She was 10 years old when victory was declared in Europe. For more information, call 541-966-0380.
May is the month for music
PENDLETON — Numerous youth concerts are slated in mid-May, starting with a visit from the Portland Youth Philharmonic on Sunday, May 15, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Vert Auditorium. PYP and Portland Piano International present Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 in C Minor, featuring acclaimed youth pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 seniors, and $5 students, available online at bit.ly/PYPTKTS. Sanchez-Werner will also perform a free solo recital on Monday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Reserve seats online at pendletonarts.org/live-music. Later that week, the Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra wraps up their season with works by Brahms, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, and Beethoven, joined by the Preludes Orchestra. A free concert in the Vert Auditorium at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 19, will be followed by an encore performance at the Pendleton Farmers Market on Main Street at 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 20. No tickets required; call 541-276-0320 for details.
Spring Bazaar and Arts Fest in Hermiston
HERMISTON — It’s time for the annual Spring Bazaar Saturday, Hermiston Parks & Rec! On Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., swing by the Hermiston Community Center parking lot for local vendors offering handcrafted soaps, home and garden items, wood crafts and more. After you finish shopping, bring the family to Main Street for the Hermiston Downtown Art Festival, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a showcase of local artists. Both events are free. For more information, call 541-289-1112.
Drop by FFA’s Spring Plant Sale
PENDLETON — The Pendleton FFA Chapter hosts their annual plant sale on May 11 and 12 from 4 to 6 p.m., this year in-person. Flowers, herbs and vegetables can be purchased in the PHS greenhouse. You’ll find more information on on the chapter’s Facebook page.
Dual Reading Challenges this month
HERMISTON — Each month Hermiston Public Library offers a reading challenge, with readers of all ages logging their time spent reading to help HPL move up on the national library leaderboard. This month, participants can honor their favorite teachers by reading during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 1-8). But there’s a second theme — the NASA Reading Challenge. Kids can learn about the James Webb Space Telescope through videos and articles, while racking up reading time. Ask an HPL librarian how to participate or check the Challenges online at hermistonlibrary.beanstack.org.
Swimming lessons registration starts now
HERMISTON & PENDLETON — Swimming lessons at local pools fill up quickly, so mark the date for sign-ups. Lessons at Hermiston Parks and Rec start in June, but registration begins May 11 at 10 a.m. with a second round on May 14 at 3 p.m. Call 541-667-5018 for details and cost. Pendleton Aquatic Center offers lessons for Aqua-Tots (six months to two years) through advanced swimmers. Monday-to-Thursday classes begin June 20; registration starts June 1, with assistance available that day from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Pendleton P&R office, 865 Tutuilla Rd. Details: 541-276-0880.
