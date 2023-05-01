Happenings.jpg

The Old Iron Show never gets rusty

PENDLETON — Mark the date and don’t miss the next Old Iron Show, when antique tractors and cars roll into Roy Raley Park, along with all sorts of clanking, popping historic engines from the Age of Steam. Children of all ages are welcome at this free event and demonstrators are always happy to explain how things work. Drop by the park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, and Sunday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, contact the Umatilla County Historical Society at 541-276-0012.

