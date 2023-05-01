PENDLETON — Mark the date and don’t miss the next Old Iron Show, when antique tractors and cars roll into Roy Raley Park, along with all sorts of clanking, popping historic engines from the Age of Steam. Children of all ages are welcome at this free event and demonstrators are always happy to explain how things work. Drop by the park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, and Sunday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, contact the Umatilla County Historical Society at 541-276-0012.
Compete for the jackpot with Sage Riders
HERMISTON — The Umatilla Sage Riders kick off the summer season with a Jackpot Playday on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Events planned at the USR Arena, off Highway 395, include barrel and pole racing, figure eight and single stake races and more. Both children and adults can compete in a variety of age groups: Leadline, Peewees 10 & under, 11 to 17, 18 to 35, and 36+. Sign-ups start at 9 a.m.; cost $15 per event. Spectators are welcome at no cost. For details, call 541-800-9087.
Moms, dads, sons and daughters — let’s dance!
HERMISTON & PENDLETON — Get out your dancing shoes! On Saturday, May 13, from 7 to 9 p.m., Pendleton’s Mother Daughter Dance is planned for the Club Room in the Vert Theatre. The theme this year is “Let’s Glow Girls,” so wear your best neon or white attire for dancing under the black lights, with glow sticks, a photo booth, glow-in-the-dark temporary tattoos and desserts. First ticket is $20, additional tickets are $10 each. Call 541-276-8100 for availability. In Hermiston, dads and daughters can hit the dance floor at the Me and My Prince Ball. Break out your formal attire on Saturday, May 20 at EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, for dancing from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, available online at www.uwbluemt.org/ball, includes corsage, photo portrait, and refreshments.
New Mobile Library is on a roll
PENDLETON — Pendleton’s answer to a bookmobile is up and running, with a full schedule of visits around town planned for the summer. Look for the Mobile Library at Community Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 10 and 24, at Wetlands Park from 3 to 6 p.m. on May 9 and at Governance Center in Mission from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 23. A selected assortment of books, DVDs and more will line the mobile shelves for patrons to browse and check out. No library card? Don’t worry, you can sign up for one on the spot. You can learn more by calling the library at 541-966-0380.
Mens Chorus brings the melodies back
PENDLETON — After a long break, the Pendleton Mens Chorus brings their 40+ voices back to the stage for their first full concert in several years on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pendleton High School auditorium. This family-friendly event features sea shanties, romantic harmonies and even the musical story of a bear. Tickets are $10 each, available at the door or in advance at Pendleton Art & Frame. For details, call 541-377-7816.
